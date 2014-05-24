A Long List of Digitized Newspapers Online

Larry Parker wrote recently to describe an online resource that he discovered. While not well organized, the resource can be a gold mine for anyone research ancestors. Larry writes:

“I stumbled on a google listing for part of a website http://geneseo.advantage-preservation.com/ which hosts scanned, old newspapers from Geneseo, Illinois, where my great great grandparents had lived between 1855 and 1900. The newspaper page images are somewhat searchable. I say somewhat due to what I consider to be poor quality images, without grayscale. (Advantage Preservation calls those starkly black or white images “bitonal”. I call them crappy looking.) Every pixel seems to be either black or white. However, the scanned newspaper pages were usually readable.

“I did a site search for my ancestor’s name, without success. However, I knew his date of death, so I searched page by page through an issue or two, and I was able to find a 1912 obituary for him, which was printed even though he hadn’t lived in Geneseo for the last 12 years of his life. I was thrilled with the new-to-me information that told me where he had been between the 1840 and 1860 censuses. He had been a 49er for three years! I also found an obit for his wife and brother, and a brief marriage announcement. The man’s obit also gave me new information which informed me who his two youngest children had married and where they then (1912) lived.

“I was so happy finding all of that fantastic information, that I decided to dig hard on the internet for other scanned and hosted newspaper sections of the Advantage Preservation website.”

Larry then obviously spent many, many hours to compile the links into a list, and sent the list to me for inclusion in this newsletter. It is a list not only of Illinois newspapers, but also of many states and counties which have entities (usually libraries) that have had newspapers and documents (or the microfilm they were already on) scanned and hosted by A-P.

Click here to view the file that Larry Parker compiled.