Galway Historian Reveals Truth Behind 800 Orphans in Mass Grave

Here is one of the saddest stories I have read in a long time. If you don’t want to read about sad things in history, skip this article. However, I also have to commend the efforts of historian and genealogist Catherine Corless for revealing the truth and solving a mystery.

The Home, a grim 1840’s workhouse in Tuam in Galway, Ireland, was built on seven acres that was taken over in 1925 by the Bon Secours sisters, who turned it into a Mother and Baby home for pregnant, unmarried girls and young women. The long abandoned site made headlines around the world this week when it was revealed that a nearby septic tank contained the bodies of up to eight hundred infants and children, secretly buried without coffins or headstones on unconsecrated ground between 1925 and 1961.

Because of Corless’ efforts, we now know the names and fates of up to 796 forgotten infants and children who died there, thanks to her discovery of their death records when researching The Home’s history. Corless now is collecting donations to create a memorial for the mothers and babies of The Home.

You can read more in an article by Cahir O’Doherty in the IrishCentral web site at http://goo.gl/XPYQZ6.