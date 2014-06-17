GRANDMA: the Genealogical Registry And Database of Mennonite Ancestry

The GRANDMA database (Genealogical Registry and Database of Mennonite Ancestry) contains information on over a million individuals, most of whose ancestral lines can be traced to Mennonite communities in Prussia (now Poland) and South Russia (now Ukraine). GRANDMA is produced by the California Mennonite Historical Society (CMHS).

This database is available for searches in two forms: on a CD-ROM disk as well as in a searchable online database. Both versions provide searches of the same data, but the online database is updated several times a year while the CD-ROM is only updated once every few years. The online version also allows you to share your family photographs online with other researchers. (Details may be found at http://grandmaonline.org/gw-asp-2/Flickrhelp/.) In contrast, the CD-ROM version has more reports available than does the online version.

The online version is called GRANDMA’s Window and is accessed through the California Mennonite Historical Society (CMHS) website, grandmaonline.org. Information about ordering the CD-ROM version is available on the same web site as well. Pricing information for both versions may be found at http://calmenno.org/grandma/order.htm.