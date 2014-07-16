MyGreatBigFamily.com: An Alternative to MyFamily.com

Ancestry.com recently announced that it will soon close the popular MyFamily.com web service. (See http://wp.me/p5Z3-lk for the details.) The outcry from MyFamily.com users has been loud. However, all is not lost. Several other web sites offer similar services to those previously offered by Ancestry.com’s subsidiary at MyFamily.com. Anyone who has been using MyFamily.com will want to check out the alternatives available.
This week I took a look at MyGreatBigFamily.com and must say that I am impressed.
MyGreatBigFamily.com supplies family web sites that are preconfigured with most everything you need to connect online with your relatives around the world and to preserve your family history. The web site proclaims, “We’ve made it so easy for you to customize & manage a professional looking website. All you do is add the content. No need to understand web publishing tools or be a web wizard.” After using the site for a while, I believe that is an accurate claim. In fact, I was so impressed with this service that I am now a MyGreatBigFamily.com customer. Details are given near the end of this article.
Building a family tree with MyGreatBigFamily.com is easy. There is no need to understand web publishing tools or to be a web wizard. The person who created the account can either do all the work alone or can share the labor with other family members, if desired. When the account is first created, the family web site will contain “templates” that can be used for adding information about past and present family members. The templates include pre-defined historical facts (birth, death, immigration, burial location, etc) that you can add to a family member history record. You also can create and add your own custom facts. The system also makes it easy to add sources and notes, and to attach images (gravestones, wedding pictures, etc).
Another option is to upload a GEDCOM file. (Not all competitive family web site providers can accept GEDCOM files.) You probably have a lot of your genealogy data already stored in a genealogy program, such as Mac Family Tree, Reunion, Family Tree Maker, RootsMagic, Legacy Family Tree, Heredis, The Master Genealogist, AncestralQuest, or some other genealogy program on your computer. All of these programs and almost all other modern genealogy programs can easily export part or all of your genealogy information as a GEDCOM file. Once you do that, the GEDCOM file you create can be imported into MyGreatBigFamily.com. This saves a LOT or keyboard work!
Anyone who possesses minimal technical expertise can build the family web site with this service. MyGreatBigFamily.com uses browser-based administrative screens. If you can navigate the World Wide Web and perhaps can use Facebook and your bank’s online banking service, you probably can create and maintain a family web site with MyGreatBigFamily.com. If you can type and upload images, you can handle everything on this service. You don’t need to have a web wizard in the family.
As your family’s web site administrator, you may:
Customize the look and feel of the site
Administer all the site’s features
Pick site colors
Add custom banners & images to personalize the site
Add, update & delete site content with ease
Create family member homepages with a simple click
Maintain family member relationships for family tree
Create additional photo galleries and message boards
Assign feature moderators
and more
MyGreatBigFamily.com provides many options for making your web site as public or private as you like. For instance, a single individual can do all the work alone and then allow selected relatives to view the results online without changing any of the posted information. Another option is to allow a few trusted family members to add information, photographs, and more. (The family’s web site administrator still needs to approve all changes.) All web sites created with MyGreatBigFamily.com remain private: only invited users may access the site by using a user name and password previously approved by the family’s web site administrator.
Of course, any family web site can be used for multiple purposes. Documenting a family’s ancestry is one popular use, but I suspect more family members are interested in keeping in touch with grandchildren, cousins, and other members of the extended family. All this is easy to do with a web site built on MyGreatBigFamily.com. The demos show dozens of photographs as well as news and notes posted by many family members. Examples include one person announcing that he has just retired from his job of 32 years; another person posted a picture of his new automobile; one woman announced the birth of her new son; and still another family announced they are relocating to California. Of course, a major feature of any family web site is a discussion board where relatives can chit-chat as much as they wish.
I was drooling when I read the recipe for apple streusel squares posted in the “Family Recipes” section of the demo site for the Pearson Family.
The MyGreatBigFamily.com’s web site lists the following features as already available:
Unlimited member homepages
Online family tree
– 9+ generation views
– Icon based navigation
– Add predefined facts
– Add custom facts
– Relationship manager
– GEDCOM 5.5 importer
Family Explorer
– Ancestral tree views
– Descendant tree views
– Hour glass tree views
– Search engine
– Timelines
– Member history reports
– Family reports
Member contact list
Message boards
Live chat room
Photo galleries
Slideshow
Event calendar
Discussion groups
Trivia
Photo gallery creator
Family clubs
Member news / blog
Reunion organizer
What’s new
Polls
Online museum
Recipe archive
Did you know
Family story archive
In memory of
Guestbook
Admin control panel
Mass email family
Photo & message screening
Password protection
Assign feature moderators
Optional Euro date format
Hosting and domain name
Store 1000’s of photos
& much more…
Detailed explanations of many of those features may be found at http://www.mygreatbigfamily.com/features.php.
The family’s web site administrator may add or delete the available sections as he or she sees fit.
Of course, any family web site is only as good as the on-screen display of the information that others see. I do like the screens displayed by MyGreatBigFamily.com. I am especially impressed with the “Clickable Filmstrip” that displays thumbnails of random photos on your site. A site visitor may click on any photo in the filmstrip, and it will take the visitor directly to that photo, where he or she can then view the full size image along with other photos in that photo album.
To see examples of the many features, look at the three different family web site demos by going to http://www.mygreatbigfamily.com and clicking on any of the “Family website demos.” See the screen capture below to locate those links.
One thing that I like is that you can use your own domain name for the family site that resides on MyGreatBigFamily.com. That is, you can use a web address such as http://www.SmithFamily.com or http://www.JohnsonsOfBoston.org. (Those are fictitious addresses I am using as examples.) You can have your family’s web site appear as whatever domain name you wish as long as no one else has already purchased that domain name. The address of “MyGreatBigFamily.com” does not need to appear in your family’s web site.
Pricing:
MyGreatBigFamily.com is not cheap. It costs $139.95 per year for web site hosting or $249.90 for two years, roughly a 10% discount. That strikes me as a reasonable price for hosting a web site with unlimited pages and storage space for unlimited photographs and also a service that offers easy-to-use templates for building a family web site. Somebody spent thousands of hours creating those templates. You can find cheaper family web site providers but I doubt if the cheaper services will offer as many features as found on MyGreatBigFamily.com. You will also note that there is no setup fee, and the company offers a 14-day free trial.
The one fee covers everyone and everything. There are never any per-family member fees. Add as many family members as you want—parents, grandparents, children, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins can all get in on the fun for one family fee. Of course, the hosting expenses might be shared amongst family members or perhaps by a family organization. However, sharing of expenses needs to be done outside of MyGreatBigFamily.com as the company does not include any built-in accounting method for sharing expenses.
Reliability:
One question that any former user of MyFamily will have concerns reliability. Will the company remain in business and online for years to come? Nothing is ever guaranteed on the Internet but MyGreatBigFamily.com has been providing family web sites for ten years. With that track record, I suspect they will be more reliable than a certain multi-million-dollar corporation headquartered in Provo, Utah.
Summation:
Again, I am impressed with MyGreatBigFamily.com. It is a very powerful, yet easy-to-use, method of creating and maintaining family web sites for any number of purposes.
In fact, I am so impressed with MyGreatBigFamily.com that I signed up! Yes, I pulled out my credit card and paid for a web site hosted on MyGreatBigFamily.com.
I am now building a new family web site that will soon appear at www.EastmanFamily.com. It will be available by invitation only to all my father’s relatives. If it works as well as I think it will, I will also pay for a second site for my mother’s relatives in the near future.
NOTE: If you are a descendant of Washington Harvey Eastman (born 1810) and his wife, Cynthia Tyler, or of Henry Deabay (born 1852) and either of his two wives, Suzanne Roy or Elinor Levesque, drop me a note and I will give you access to the site(s) when available.
If MyGreatBigFamily.com interests you, I’d suggest you go to http://www.mygreatbigfamily.com and spend some time exploring the many features available.
19 Comments
Any idea of a program that can replace the publishing capabilities of MyCanvas which ceases to be on 30 September. I have several ongoing projects in My Canvas and have been unable to find anything that produces the families trees, posters and books, in a format similar to My Canvas.
My Great Big Family is one of the top rated genealogy programs at GenSoftReviews.com with a 4.60 out of 5 rating.
I don’t have the time to do much work on the family tree, although I am constantly getting new information. I use Ancestry. Would this be something to use in addition or in place of my Ancestry tree?
It looks like a nice program, but at over $100 More per year than what we are paying for myfamily.com, it is just not doable.
Myfamily.com and ancestry dot com should be ashamed for not continuing to offer myfamily.com as many of us have been paying subscribers for many years. Also, their so called export feature is pathetic and only exports the photos and not the many other items from the myfamily.com site to which people have spent years contributing! Shame and more shame for the customer no-service from ancestry dot com.
Like everyone else, I am disappointed in Ancestry discontinuing the Myfamily portion. My Great Big Family looks really interesting but since I already pay for several other search sites, the cost is just too much. I have my tree listed at Tribal Pages, which is free and my photos and documents in my family blog on WordPress. My tree is also uploaded to Rootsweb which I believe, now is owned by Ancestry.
I’ve looked at your postings (except in older Plus editions) and still can’t quite figure out the best way to establish a domain name. The services that give out domain names also offer other services such as e-mail. Do I pay for the domain name for a family tree for the rest of my life and make sure it’s turned over to another family member (along with a bequest) in my will? If the service that has provided my family domain name and e-mail etc. goes out of business, does my domain name disappear from the online world? I consider myself computer-savvy, but obviously I’m not.
LikeLike
—> …and still can’t quite figure out the best way to establish a domain name.
Two answers:
1. If you sign up with MyGreatBigFamily.com, they will handle everything for you.
2. (The method I prefer) You can obtain your domain from any of several dozen domain name registrars. You can find many of them listed at http://lifehacker.com/5683682/five-best-domain-name-registrars and http://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/best-domain-name-registrars or you can search the entire list of domain name registrars at http://www.verisigninc.com/en_US/domain-names/find-a-registrar/index.xhtml
Prices range from $5 to about $15 a year for basic services although some companies bundle in hosting and other services for higher prices. You will need to renew the registration before it expires. Most domain name registrars will send you an email notice a month or two before the domain name expires. Multi-year registrations are offered by most companies. I recently renewed eogn.com for 10 years.
Once you have registered your domain name, MyGreatBigFamily.com or any other web hosting company can tell you how to make that domain name point to the hosting service where your web site is hosted.
You can read all about domain name registrars at http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Domain_name_registrar
Dick — in the past you have been a big fan of TNG for producing family history websites — how does this one compare to TNG?
LikeLike
—> how does this one compare to TNG?
Very different. It is similar to comparing apples and oranges.
The Next Generation (TNG) is a genealogy site. It is an excellent tool for one person working alone or for a group of relatives working together to identify and publish their ancestry. It is a very polished product designed primarily for that one purpose: genealogy.
In contrast, MyGreatBigFamily.com also can publish genealogy data although perhaps not with all the tools available in TNG. However, MyGreatBigFamily.com is more of a social network for families. It offers member homepages, message boards, a live chat room, photo galleries, slideshows, event calendar, a photo gallery creator, a filmstrip of photos, family clubs, member news, blog, a reunion organizer, a recipe archive, and more. I don’t believe TNG has many of those features.
In short, they are very different products, designed for different purposes.
I started a family website with MyGreatBigFamily 4 years ago, and although there have been a few hiccups along the way, I am on the whole very, very satisfied—and so are my relatives. One of the nice features is the monthly newsletter e-mailed to active members every month, so that the whole clan can get the news of birthdays, births, marriages, deaths and other family events. Every member can have a personal or family homepage and as many photo galleries as they want. (We have several memorial homepages set up for family members who have passed on as well as a gallery of family gravesites and a gallery to honor those who were or are in our country’s military.) Best of all, the younger generation is currently using the website to organize a family reunion (I live halfway across the continent from most of the family, so it would be rather difficult for me to plan such an event).
As I said, there have been a few hiccups along the way, but the company has always responded promptly to fix any problems that developed and have come up with new features frequently—and some are on the way, too. The site is password-protected, and the personal homepages are easy to set up (takes about two minutes, and that includes e-mailing the owners to give them the initial password (something like “bob&joan”), which they can change if they wish.
I am very happy with my decision to go with MyGreatBigFamily.com.
We too are unhappy long-time MyFamily users and thought that Spokt would be the best way for us to go. It is simple and private, which is all we really want. However, I am worried about MyFamily’s promise to download all of our stuff. There are horror stories out there about people getting someone else’s pictures, not getting text, etc. Spokt recommends Mayflower for downloading. Has anyone tried it?
Thank you.
I’ve been looking at this program for a long time now trying to convince my family to starting using it but my only reservation with this system is the website design looks really old. Like something from 1999. I want all the features they offer but with a modern style and design. Is it possible to be creative with how the website looks or are you limited to this decade old look?
Took a look at mygreatbigfamily.com and while it seems to me to have some possibilities, I really didn’t like the very “crunched up” feeling of the layout. A lot of wasted white space and relatively small fonts. It almost has a DOS look and feel to it. I might take another look at it if the layout was modernized and utilized the available screen real estate better.
I used MGBF for years and loved it then all of the sudden my page went down and I can’t seem to contact customer service!! Any clue what’s going on??
Very sad.
Dick,
Now that you’ve had a few years with your MyBigFamilyTree websites, I wonder how you would rate the service. Initially you seemed very pleased with the breath of the service and the general ease of use. Has your assessment of the service changed any in the last two years? How have your family members adapted to using the site? Is it popular with them? Have they had any criticism of it? When a family member posts a photo or some genealogical information are other members alerted that the new information is on the site? I ask these questions because I’m thinking of using the service myself. I’ve used Spokt for one branch of my family for a few years, but that service has become very static and MyBigFamilyTree seems a little more flexible and more genealogically oriented.
Thanks for your additional feedback.
Carl
—>Now that you’ve had a few years with your MyBigFamilyTree websites, I wonder how you would rate the service.
I don’t have any “MyBigFamilyTree websites.” I did look at the service for a few days back when I wrote the article in 2014, but haven’t used it since.
The same would be true of dozens of other products I have written about. I typically use a service for a few days, check each one out for effectiveness and ease of use, write a report, and then erase the service from my computer(s). There are only so many hours in a day. It is impossible to use every one of the thousands of products for years.
I only use a very few products for a long time.
Thanks for the reply, Dick. I thought with statements like the following that you were doing more than just testing it out for a review:
“I am now building a new family web site that will soon appear at http://www.EastmanFamily.com. It will be available by invitation only to all my father’s relatives. If it works as well as I think it will, I will also pay for a second site for my mother’s relatives in the near future.
“NOTE: If you are a descendant of Washington Harvey Eastman (born 1810) and his wife, Cynthia Tyler, or of Henry Deabay (born 1852) and either of his two wives, Suzanne Roy or Elinor Levesque, drop me a note and I will give you access to the site(s) when available.”
Yes, building that site was part of the review process. I did build a site for my own use. Over the years, I have built several such sites on several different competitive services.
Building a site doesn’t necessarily mean that I plan to use it for years and years. Sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t. I frequently keep a product or a service until I find something better that comes along. Also, the web sites and services that require a monthly or annual fee can quickly add significant expenses to my admittedly limited budget so that is another limitation that I have to consider.
Dick,
