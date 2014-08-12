Hancock County, Georgia, Courthouse Burned

Another huge loss for genealogists and historians: Property deeds, birth and marriage certificates and many other vital records dating back to 1795 were destroyed when most of the Hancock County Courthouse in Sparta burned down early Monday.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday, August 11. When fire crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flames. The cause of the blaze is unknown. The building and its contents appear to be a total loss.

Some of the records held in the Sparta County Courthouse apparently were microfilmed some years ago. The FamilySearch catalog lists copies of many of the earlier records as being available on microfilm and/or online. However, fewer listings are shown for twentieth century records.

My thanks to newsletter reader W. David Samuelsen for telling me the sad news.