Ancestry.com to Transfer the MyCanvas Service to a New Home

This past June, Ancestry.com announced that the company was retiring the MyCanvas website and service in September 2014. Details may be found in my earlier article at http://wp.me/p5Z3-lk. Now the company has made arrangements to transfer the MyCanvas content to another company. The following was written by Eric Shoup, Senior Vice President of Product at Ancestry.com:
We’ve heard from many people who love MyCanvas and hate the idea of it going away. Well, we have some good news for you: It’s not going away after all! We were successful in finding a new home for the service at Alexander’s.
Founded 35 years ago, Alexander’s is a Utah-based printing production company that has been the long-term printer of MyCanvas products including its genealogy books, calendars, and other printed products. This makes the transition of MyCanvas to Alexander’s a natural fit.
It’s our hope that this agreement will not change the experience for MyCanvas customers. In fact, Alexander’s plans to make some exciting improvements we think you’ll love. Additionally, MyCanvas will continue to be available from the Ancestry.com website as we believe in the importance of sharing family history discoveries and see MyCanvas as a way to deliver this ability to our customers.
The transition of MyCanvas will take about six months. But in the meantime, all MyCanvas projects will remain accessible on Ancestry.com until it moves over to Alexander’s next year. We will continue to communicate details as the transition moves forward.
We want to thank our loyal MyCanvas customers for all the projects you have built and printed with us over the years. We’re excited about this new owner of MyCanvas—and we think you will be too.
Have more questions? Please check out the FAQs at http://ancstry.me/1okQODG.
6 Comments
this is good news. will ancestry.com now step up and also do the right and honorable action with myfamily.com which was marketed as a “permanent” place for family information? The genalogy world is watching and we have long memories!
Maybe they’ll reconsider the DNA decision now….fingers crossed.
Great, I’ve already deleted all my projects.
That’s exciting news. I just checked the FAQ and this company will be able to service Canadian customers.
I went into MyCanvas (Ancestry’s publishing feature) and received this message:
“MyCanvas is now part of Alexander’s. As part of that transition, your projects and images need to be imported to our new site. We have started that process now.
Once your images have been imported, you can go to your project list by clicking the “Proceed to My Projects” button on the right.
You may see that some of your projects will not be available while they are importing. This process can take some time, depending on the number of images and projects you have.
Once a project has finished importing, its thumbnail will be visible and it will become clickable.”
It has been 12 hours and it is ‘stuck’ at 93% complete. So much for trying to finish up the book I was printing. 😦 Anyone else having problems? Any estimate on when I will be able to see my projects again?
I called for help after realizing my projects had been deleted in transfer, they couldn’t help. Can they find my projects somehow or is is gone forever? I spent months, over hundreds of hours of my time creating an extensive book with nearly 200 pages, and had just gotten enough money to print them. My mom was so excited over the book and I had shown it to her on my laptop numerous times. I never received an email notifying me of the transfer. I hadn’t gotten on ancestry for a time but had no knowledge of the transfer or deletion. This is absolutely ridiculous that a company would purge all these files and not hold them longer. The last entries I made on Ancestry were the death of my father and the death of my mother so I didn’t get on Ancestry for a year because it was hard to see their death dates. I finally got enough courage to get back on and purchase the book I had worked so hard on those many years before my parents passed only to be heartbroken by the deletion of my project that my mother had loved seeing so much.
