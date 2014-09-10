With Genetic Testing, I Gave My Parents the Gift of Divorce

DNA testing can be a wonderful thing. It solves family mysteries, brings families closer together, and more. Sometimes…

A stem cell and reproductive biologist had his own DNA tested. After all, he is a DNA expert. He even teaches a college course about the genome. He recently gave DNA kits to both his mother and his father and was anxious to see the results. As he wrote, “I was very interested in confirming any susceptibility to cancers that I heard had run in my family, like colon cancer. I wanted to know if I had a genetic risk.”

He received a surprise, to say the least. It seems 23andme found a close relative, closer than anyone had expected.

If you have an interest in DNA, you will want to read the story by George Doe (an obvious pseudonym) at http://goo.gl/8RMztZ. You might want to think about this story before ordering DNA kits for your close relatives.

My thanks to newsletter reader Scott Tilden for telling me about this story.