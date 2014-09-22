A new start-up has quietly built a web site and is soliciting genealogists to be beta testers of the service. I admit I know almost nothing about the company and therefore cannot make any recommendations for or against the new site. However, it is interesting and you might want to take a look at the site for yourself.

Ancestor Cloud at http://www.ancestorcloud.com claims to be a “social genealogy” service. The home page states:

“Share publicly or privately

“Showcase your genealogy research to the world or select family and friends. AncestorCloud is a simple and secure place that helps you easily share your research files for free.

“Connect with Cousins

“We all have the same ancestors… eventually. Connect with other genealogists through groups and common heritage. Share in the discoveries found by your distant cousins and overcome roadblocks together.”

The web site is registered to DomainsByProxy.com, a proxy service that hides the details about ownership of a domain name. There’s nothing wrong with doing that. I also use DomainsByProxy.com myself so as to not publish my home address and telephone numbers. However, use of a proxy service does make it difficult to identify the owner(s) of a web site.

You can read that and a bit more at http://ancestorcloud.com. You also can watch an introductory video at http://youtu.be/Joa2bAITqOA or in the video player below.

Has anyone had experience with this new service?