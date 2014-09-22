A new start-up has quietly built a web site and is soliciting genealogists to be beta testers of the service. I admit I know almost nothing about the company and therefore cannot make any recommendations for or against the new site. However, it is interesting and you might want to take a look at the site for yourself.
Ancestor Cloud at http://www.ancestorcloud.com claims to be a “social genealogy” service. The home page states:
“Share publicly or privately
“Showcase your genealogy research to the world or select family and friends. AncestorCloud is a simple and secure place that helps you easily share your research files for free.
“Connect with Cousins
“We all have the same ancestors… eventually. Connect with other genealogists through groups and common heritage. Share in the discoveries found by your distant cousins and overcome roadblocks together.”
The web site is registered to DomainsByProxy.com, a proxy service that hides the details about ownership of a domain name. There’s nothing wrong with doing that. I also use DomainsByProxy.com myself so as to not publish my home address and telephone numbers. However, use of a proxy service does make it difficult to identify the owner(s) of a web site.
You can read that and a bit more at http://ancestorcloud.com. You also can watch an introductory video at http://youtu.be/Joa2bAITqOA or in the video player below.
Has anyone had experience with this new service?
Looks too much like FamilySearch’s Family Tree and am wary of it because of NO contact information.
A Google search comes up with a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AncestorCloud and that has more info. An entry from Sept. 5: Awesome interview from WikiChicks with Wesley Eames, founder of AncestorCloud!
http://www.wikichicks.wiki/2014/09/special-edition-weekend-warm-up-wesley.html
Also, ancestorcloud was at RootsTech. Eames has a web page, http://wesleyeames.com/ that tells more about him.
I don’t know about this particular site, but I wonder what value it adds. OneDrive and many other cloud storage facilities are now available and allow the general public to download all manner of stored data. If the data can be located by search engines and can then be downloaded, what difference does it make where it’s stored?
I have been wrestling with this beta website for the past day or so and still am not quite sure why I’d want to be using it. I read the interview with founder Wesley Eames noted above hoping for a concise explanation of why it would be useful to me, but this was the exchange:
“Me: Tell us about AncestorCloud. How did you come up with the idea? Where would you like to see it go? What’s the vision? How does it benefit genealogists and people who are interested in their family history?
“Wesley: For years I saw so many genealogists struggling to share and showcase the incredible files and documents they were finding. Knowing that sharing wasn’t as easy as it should be we decided to build an open sharing application to solve that problem. We know we can change the way genealogy is done on a peer to peer front and open up the sharing of genealogy docs to further attract the non researcher and help peak their interest. We want to build a tool that every single genealogist will have a profile on in addition to the sites they go to do their research.”
I’ve exchanged a few emails with Mr. Eames regarding how to use the website and am hoping to develop a clearer understanding of what this site can do and can’t do. It appears that I would need to upload and filling identifying information on every bit of digital information I have in addition to putting it into Legacy or TNG or any other program that has sharing capabilities. I’m also not convinced that having another place to look for family information is going to pique the interest of any of my cousins, who really don’t care about genealogy or how they fit into the greater scheme of things. (And I’m hoping someone will enlighten Wikichicks about the correct usage of peak/peek/pique.)
If I can gather any more specific information, I’ll come back here to share it.
Tried to ‘sign up’ but anything in the box gives error “Type Mismatch”,, empty box says “No Value” .. sigh..
& No Contact info on the only page. ‘Whois’ shows emails of: ANCESTORCLOUD.COM@domainsbyproxy.com as both Admin & Tech
An email just showed up in my email today claiming that Eames with ancestorcloud can break down the walls of adoption. Just kind of leary of anything just showing up in my email that I did not request. It does look like it came from ancestry.com so I thought it was something from them. I only read the description but was afraid to open the whole email as I thought it might contain a virus. Never know these days. Thanks for the other comments. Sheds a little light on it all.
AncestorCloud is a legitimate company. I have met some of their employees and have written about AncestorCloud twice, at: https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/22/ancestor-cloud/ and a few weeks ago at: https://blog.eogn.com/2016/02/19/ancestorcloud/
AncestorCloud is not connected with Ancestry.com
Ditto. Was surprised to see a message from them pop up in my e-mail essentially claiming they can provide research assistance to break down the walls in my ancestry search. I am wary anytime I receive an unsolicited e-mail such as this.
AncestryCloud is NOT UPFRONT meaning it is not being completely honest
They deliberately leave out of their cheesy weak website front page several important facts.
1. The company charges a NON-REFUNDABLE FEE. This fee is based on a percentage of whatever amount you are willing to pay someone to do a job. In my case it was $24 fee based on the $200 I was willing to pay someone to find a specific bit of information. You lose that “fee” whether the person you hire does the job you hired them for or not.
2. It is NOT a job offer site!!!!
As in you hire someone and expect them them to complete the job successfully before you pay them. There are plenty of jobs which can be done – take a headstone photo, find a cemetery a person is buried in etc. I was told by ancestrycloud people hired expect to be paid for their “time” even if they fail at the job hired for. Do you pay for plumber for trying to fix your sink? If you do, you will like AncestryCloud.
You would be better off advertising your job on CraigsList type websites, advertise what you want on genealogy websites or advertise your job on free or cheap on-line newspapers in the area of country you are seeking ancestry information from. DO NOT HIRE ONE PERSON. Advertise the job is open to everyone and you will keep the offer up until someone completes the job successfully. Whoever gets the information to you first (and you approve) that person gets the money and the job offer is removed. You will reach many more people this way, not waste time on hiring one person after the other who fails at it and don’t have a pay a 3rd party a percentage fee for each person you hire or pay someone for “trying” to do a job.
AncestorCloud is too sloppy for me and I’m far from a heavy duty genealogy person. But when an email about new blog postings offers a title of “Success Story: From Russion to New York,” I’m curious about where this Russion might be. So I click and, not surprisingly, a posting with “Russia” ratter than “Russion” pops up.
Okay. That’s a typo. Could happen to anybody, I guess. But the post goes on to detail the information that was found about a family from Kiev. A genealogy site that doesn’t know Ukraine from Russia (especially given current news of the conflict between the two) loses all its credibility with me.
As another reply points out, there seems to be no contact info and no way to report issues so AncestorCloud will never know why I’m quitting.
I did use Ancestor Cloud twice. The first time I was very happy with the results and that’s when I found out about the “fee”. I understand they have to make money but it’s quite a bit I think.
I didn’t have the same good results with my second request. I asked for a refund and after “discussing” it back and forth, they allowed me one time to get the fee back because I didn’t know about it. I was happy to get it back.
I really like the concept and the two women I worked with were very nice, although, I didn’t get the results I hoped for.
I would use it again, if I really wanted the help. They are very nice. But I would not offer the amount of money I did the first two times. The fees are 15% up to a certain amount (sorry, I forgot what it was!), after that it is 12% up to $1,000 and then it is 5%.
No contact information at all. Don’t even know where their servers are. The “helper” we were going to hire was very rude and snotty (Catherine Jacoby). Her email address didn’t match up with her name or where she said she was.
—> No contact information at all.
The Ancestor Cloud web site at https://trace.com/#/ shows a Utah number to call if you have questions: 801-717-9054
