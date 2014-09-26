RootsIreland.ie Adds Subscription Options

The Irish Family History Foundation, RootsIreland.ie, is the largest online database of Irish family records, and is best known for its extensive holdings of parish registers. The web site’s owners have now changed from a “pay per view” business model to a subscription model.

A one-month subscription costs €25/£20/$32; a six-month sub costs €125/£98/$161; and a one-year sub costs €225/£177/$289. The old pay per view service is being closed down and no further purchases of credits can be made.

You can read more at http://www.rootsireland.ie/ with a detailed explanation available at http://rootsireland.ie/ifhf/subscription-faq.php.