RootsIreland.ie Adds Subscription Options

The Irish Family History Foundation, RootsIreland.ie, is the largest online database of Irish family records, and is best known for its extensive holdings of parish registers. The web site’s owners have now changed from a “pay per view” business model to a subscription model.
A one-month subscription costs €25/£20/$32; a six-month sub costs €125/£98/$161; and a one-year sub costs €225/£177/$289. The old pay per view service is being closed down and no further purchases of credits can be made.
You can read more at http://www.rootsireland.ie/ with a detailed explanation available at http://rootsireland.ie/ifhf/subscription-faq.php.
7 Comments
These prices are outrageous–and even worse when you combine the price plus the very limited search options they have now introduced. Irish research is hard enough. This will just about shut it down. Shame on the usurious owners of rootsireland.ie. They don’t even own these records but were allowed to use them in good faith.
As regular user of this site and other Irish records I am disappointed in their greed.
I would agree that their prices are high in comparison to American database services. (Also, the cost of the Irish Newspaper Archive cost is ridiculous compared to other archives with many times the volume of records.) However, it seems much better than their pay per view option, in which you’d have to pay 5 euros (as I recall) to view a single record, whether it turned out to be your relative or not.
At $32 for a month, I don’t mind spending that money to experiment and see what I can find. At $6 per view to take a few stabs in the dark, I’d wouldn’t think of it.
Why are ALL of their records transcribed? I always hope to look at originals when possible. Like most family historians I have found records of ancestors when I was able to view the original records and could see a different interpretation of the writing/names. Transcriptions always involve decisions unless the original records are typed.
I am appalled and disgusted at the move to a subscription service under the conditions given.
Surely some sort of reduced rate to a long term account holder would have been appropriate rather than the derisory offer of the transfer of my Credit Balance.
I have been a registered user since November 2009 and will not be paying the exorbitant subscription fee. Which, interestingly more than a Annual Worldwide membership to the Ancestry website.
Hi. The RootsIreland site has a huge database with a lot of unique material. The subscription is on the costlier side but the real downside is their very restrictive search engine which is based on the the notion that ones already knows exactly what one is looking for. I cannot search a particular county for records of a particular surname. I have to specify a first name and other variables. Without going into too much detail the result is that one has to do many times the number of search one would use on other genealogy sites for a much worse result. I am always left with the feeling that there may well be relevant records I have missed because I cannot specify all the potential variables of spellings & dates etc. I get the sense that the IFHF seem more concerned with retaining control of their records (by making them difficult to access) than they are with sharing them with the public. It’s a very mean-spirited site and makes for a frustrating & unpleasant experience.
Too expensive and not too sure of the results. I never had any luck with it, so to me, it is a waste of money. I use Ancestry and get more results,
