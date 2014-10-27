Boxifier adds More Folders to Dropbox

Dropbox is a great app to use, but it has one drawback that irritates some people. Dropbox is great, but it only syncs what you put in your Dropbox folder.
I never felt that is a problem but apparently some people do. I simply moved all my files from the Documents folder to Dropbox. My Documents folder remains empty and all my files in the Dropbox folder get copied to the cloud within minutes after being saved. Whenever I create new files, I save them in the appropriate subfolder under the Dropbox folder. However, if you do not like that solution, Boxifier may provide the functionality you want.
Boxifier makes Dropbox sync any folder you want. You can sync three local folders for free – anything over that requires a paid premium version. Three paid versions are available, depending upon the features wanted. Prices vary from $29.95 to $89.95 with the higher-priced versions probably appealing only to business users. Those are one-time prices, not annual subscriptions. Details may be found at http://www.boxifier.com/upgrade/.
I suspect most in-home users will be happy with the free version.
To sync a folder from outside of Dropbox with Boxifier, you simply right-click the folder and enable syncing with Dropbox. From that moment on, Boxifier picks up any changes you make to that folder and sends them to Dropbox.
Boxifier only works on Microsoft Windows at this time although the programmers claim to be working on a Macintosh version. There is no published estimated date for availability of the Mac version.
You can learn more about Boxifier at http://www.boxifier.com as well as in the video below:
8 Comments
Doesn’t “Copy” from copy.com accomplish the same thing?
LikeLike
—> Doesn’t “Copy” from copy.com accomplish the same thing?
Yes, but…
Copy.com is a newer competitor to Dropbox and is better in several ways. However, it also has some disadvantages. Depending upon your needs, Copy.com might be a better or a worse solution than Dropbox. (My preference is Google Drive, but that is another story that I wrote about in a Plus Edition article at http://eogn.com/wp/?p=31300 .)
Copy.com currently offers 15GB free storage for anyone who subscribes and even more storage space is available at modest prices. Copy.com offers clients for Windows, Linux, iOS, Android, Raspberry Pi, and Windows Phone. However, unlike Dropbox, Copy.com does not offer clients for Blackberry or for Kindle Fire. If you own one of those devices, that can be a show stopper.
Uploading files on Copy.com seems to be much slower than doing the same thing with Dropbox. There is no live preview of video files in the Copy.com web interface. The biggest drawback to me us that Copy.com doesn’t work with third-part applications while Dropbox is supported by dozens of other apps. For instance, I use one app in my cell phone to automatically upload all new pictures I take to Dropbox (and then each picture is later copied to Google Drive by a different program). I am not aware of any similar capabilities for Copy.com.
Copy.com updates current files but does not save older versions of files. For instance, if I update my calendar file every day, I can retrieve the current version from Copy.com but not yesterday’s version or last week’s version. In contrast, Dropbox keeps all versions for 28 days and, for an extra-cost option formerly called Packrat but now called “Extended Version History,” Dropbox will keep all versions of all files for up to one year. For someone who updates files frequently, as I do, that is an important consideration.
So, yes, Copy.com has several advantages over Dropbox but Dropbox also has several advantages over Copy.com.
LikeLike
Dropbox works well for sync. But, I prefer Binfer when I have to send a huge file to someone. They also have a referral program: http://www.binfer.com/affiliates
LikeLike
Thanks Dick,
I understand that Boxifier picks up any changes you make to a local folder and sends them to Dropbox. However, if I change that same folder in Dropbox from a remote computer, will that change be reflected back to the original local folder? In other words, is Boxifier “bi-lateral”?
If a Mac user put an “alias” folder in Dropbox, would that work the same as Boxifier?
I suspect not, but why?
LikeLike
Hi there,
Yes, Boxifier is “bi-lateral” so any change to make on a remote computer will be reflected back to the original local folder. It works just like your Dropbox folder.
LikeLike
This is great! I can even send the temporary stuff that I am working on from my Desktop to Dropbox now. Just Boxify the C:/Users/xxxxx/Desktop folder.
Trevor Rix
LikeLike
For Dropbox users who had bought Packrat with unlimited version history, you have only a few days (until 1 Nov 2014) to opt in to keep it. Otherwise it is changed to the extended (one year) version history Packrat.
LikeLike
I have been using boxifier for a year now. I used the Business Pro and Business Plus. Without hesitation, this is one of the most unreliable app I have seen. The app stops working and leaves you in belief that it is actually syncing. The app also prematurely encourages you to download newer versions to make more money. If you are serious about your data, do not deal with these armatures.
LikeLike