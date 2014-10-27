Boxifier adds More Folders to Dropbox

Dropbox is a great app to use, but it has one drawback that irritates some people. Dropbox is great, but it only syncs what you put in your Dropbox folder.

I never felt that is a problem but apparently some people do. I simply moved all my files from the Documents folder to Dropbox. My Documents folder remains empty and all my files in the Dropbox folder get copied to the cloud within minutes after being saved. Whenever I create new files, I save them in the appropriate subfolder under the Dropbox folder. However, if you do not like that solution, Boxifier may provide the functionality you want.

Boxifier makes Dropbox sync any folder you want. You can sync three local folders for free – anything over that requires a paid premium version. Three paid versions are available, depending upon the features wanted. Prices vary from $29.95 to $89.95 with the higher-priced versions probably appealing only to business users. Those are one-time prices, not annual subscriptions. Details may be found at http://www.boxifier.com/upgrade/.

I suspect most in-home users will be happy with the free version.

To sync a folder from outside of Dropbox with Boxifier, you simply right-click the folder and enable syncing with Dropbox. From that moment on, Boxifier picks up any changes you make to that folder and sends them to Dropbox.

Boxifier only works on Microsoft Windows at this time although the programmers claim to be working on a Macintosh version. There is no published estimated date for availability of the Mac version.

You can learn more about Boxifier at http://www.boxifier.com as well as in the video below: