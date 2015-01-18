How to Read Kindle eBooks on non-Kindle Devices

In the recent newsletter comments, a couple of readers have expressed displeasure that certain ebooks were available only in Kindle format. Actually, that shouldn’t be a problem for anyone. Anybody can read Kindle books—even without a Kindle device—with the FREE Kindle app for smartphones, tablets and computers.

The free Kindle apps are available for most major smartphones, tablets and computers. With the Kindle reading apps, you can buy a Kindle book once, and read it on any device with the Kindle app installed. In fact, with most computing devices, you can read the first part of a Kindle ebook on one device, turn the device off, then later pick up on the page where you left off, even if you are using a different computing device.

Once installed on your computer or ebook reader, the Kindle app allows you to search, purchase, and download Kindle ebooks directly from your device. You also can:

Sample Books Before Buying

Easily shop for eBooks and read the first chapter for free before you decide to buy.

Read Free Books

Read thousands of free books including popular classics like The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, Pride and Prejudice, and Treasure Island.

Borrow Library Books

Go into your local library to check out an eBook, and have it delivered wirelessly to your Kindle app.

Kindle ebooks can be read on almost any modern computing device, including Windows, Macintosh, Android, iPad, iPhone, Blackberry, Nook, and possibly other systems as well. If you own still another kind of computer not listed above and assuming your computer does have an Internet connection and a web browser, you can still read Kindle ebooks in the Kindle Cloud Reader at https://read.amazon.com.

Kindle apps may be found in the Apple App Store, the iPhone App Store, the iPad App Store, the Google Play Store, the Windows Store, and elsewhere. For more information about all the Kindle apps for various computers and ebook readers, go to www.amazon.com/gp/kindle/pc.