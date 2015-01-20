A Relationship Chart by Betty Eichhorn

In the recent comments to earlier newsletter articles, several readers suggested that one or more relationship charts may be difficult to read. Betty Eichhorn suggested to me that she has an easier-to-read chart that is also accompanied by a description of relationships.

After looking at her chart and the accompanying description, I agree. Betty’s chart is easier to read and understand. Betty has graciously agreed to share her two page chart and description with everyone.

To view Betty Eichhorn’s relationship chart and explanation as a PDF file, click here.

To view the same chart but without the explanation as a JPG file, click here.

Thanks Betty!