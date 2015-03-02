The Polish Genealogical Society of Connecticut and the Northeast has posted a Polish-American Marriage Database on their website at www.pgsctne.org.

The database contains the names of couples of Polish origin who were married in select locations in the Northeast United States. The information was taken from marriage records, newspaper marriage announcements, town reports, parish histories or information submitted by Society members. The time period generally covered by these lists is 1892-1940. It includes the States of Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont. Connecticut and Jersey City, NJ will be added at a later date.

The society suggests you read the Introduction at http://www.pgsctne.org/Marriage_Database/Introduction%20for%20Marriages.aspx before using this database for a complete description of its contents.