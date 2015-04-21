Reunion 11 for Macintosh and ReunionTouch for Apple iOS Devices Now Available

A major update for Reunion is now available. Leister Productions has released Reunion version 11 for Macintosh and also ReunionTouch for iPad/iPhone. Reunion 11 includes the following changes:

Syncing with mobile devices has been completely revamped in Reunion 11. No more need to manually sync changes. Working via Dropbox, everything synchs immediately.

New Islands Sidebar lets you locate “islands” in your family file. Islands are groups of people linked to each other, but not linked to people in other islands.

Visual clue for family notes, pictures and events appears in the marriage fields in the family view.

Relationships are now identified “on-the-fly.” As you add, delete, link, or unlink people in your family file, their relationship to the current source person appears instantly. No need to re-calculate relationships for the same source person.

Thumbnails window for browsing images linked to people, families, and sources. Makes it easy to see all pictures in one place.

Book creator automatically generate a PDF book, complete with page-number indexes of people and places. Includes source documentation, a multimedia browser, surnames, table of contents, multiple column content with text wrapping around images, custom headers and footers, cover pages, graphics, and more.

And much more. The full list of changes may be found at http://www.leisterpro.com/doc/version11/newfeatures/newfeatures.php.

Reunion 11 requires Mac OS X version 10.6 or newer. The program costs $99 although anyone using an earlier registered version of Reunion may upgrade for $49.95. Shipping and handling are not included in those prices.

ReunionTouch is a single, universal app for iPad, iPhone, and iPod Touch and is designed to complement Reunion for Mac. To use ReunionTouch on your mobile device, you’ll need to have Reunion 11 installed on your Mac. ReunionTouch replaces the previous mobile apps “Reunion for iPad” and “Reunion for iPhone” and includes many new features. Details may be found at http://www.leisterpro.com/reuniontouch.

ReunionTouch is available now on the iPhone and iPad App Stores for $7.99.