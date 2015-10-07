Why Do So Many Americans Think They Have Cherokee Blood?

It is one of the most popular myths in American genealogies. Millions of Americans think they have Cherokee ancestry. It is a nice thought but is almost always erroneous. In the 2010 U.S. Census, 819,105 Americans claimed at least one Cherokee ancestor. If true, that must have been a huge tribe!

Gregory D. Smithers has published an article in Slate that examines this myth and tells why so many Americans claim to possess “Cherokee blood.” The article is available at http://goo.gl/55RVqC.