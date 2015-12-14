Get 20% off: Family Book Creator helps Family Tree Maker users to Preserve Their Research

The following announcement was written by the folks who produce Family Book Creator:

As some of you may already know Family Book Creator is a plugin available for Family Tree Maker that allows FTM users to preserve their research for future generations. Family Book Creator creates book documents, which allow users to publish family books more or less on the fly in just a few steps.

The plugin is tightly integrated into Family Tree Maker and does directly access the information stored in your Family Tree Maker database. Which means that there is no GEDCOM export required.

Right now Family Book Creator is able to create the following type of books:

Ancestors of the starting individual

A book about the ancestors of the starting individual. It is possible to limit the number of generations shown. The following numbering and sorting systems for ancestors are available: “Sosa–Stradonitz System”, “Ancestral Lines Pairing System” and “Patrilineal/Matrilineal Lineages”.

Descendants of the starting individual

A book about the descendants of the starting individual. It is possible to limit the number of generations shown. The following descendant numbering methods and styles are available: “Register Style”, “NGSQ Style”, “Modified Henry System”, “D’Aboville System”, “Modified d’Aboville System” and “Descendant Lines System”. Descendants can be either shown “Organized by families” or “Organized by generations”.

Relatives of the starting individual

A kinship book about individuals related to the starting individual. It is possible to limit the degree of kinship shown and you may decide to use civil law or canon law rules for calculating the degree of kinship.

Go to www.FamilyBookCreator.com for more details about the plugin, download the free Trial Edition and try the plugin with your own data.

Note: You may enjoy 20% Discount when you buy a license key before the end of the year 2015.