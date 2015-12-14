Things You Don’t See Anymore

Here’s a game for you. Try to remember things that once were commonplace but have since disappeared. I’ll offer these suggestions:
photo kiosks or mail-order photo developing
35 mm film
35mm slides
AOL trial CDs
beehive hairdos
cassette tapes
computer punch cards
dial-up modems
floppy disks
gas station roadmaps
leisure suits
milkmen delivering milk to homes
mimeograph sheets of paper
pagers
printed encyclopedias
prizes in boxes of cereal
rotary telephones
telephone party lines
S&H Green Stamps
Sears catalogues
TVs with dials to change the channel
two-dollar bills
Now let’s expand the game a bit more.
How about things that are still seen (rarely) today but are disappearing? Again, I’ll start with these:
clotheslines
drive-in movie theaters
handwritten letters
landline (wired) telephones from a “Baby Bell” telephone company
neckties
paper checks
phone booths
record stores
TV antennas on rooftops
(Hey! I just installed a TV antenna at my house this past weekend! I “cut the cord” from the local cable TV company. Maybe antennas are “coming back” again as more and more people “cut the cord”?)
typewriters
video rental stores
I suspect you can add to the above two lists.
Let’s add in a bonus question: When was the last time you did long division using a pencil and paper?
I’d add slide rules to your “disappeared” list, and their successor hand-held calculators to the “fading into history” list (being replaced by calculator apps in smart phones).
I still use handheld calculator and have my Dad’s slide rule from nineteen teens.
Slide rules existed until about 1971 – I remember the difficulty in keeping track of the decimal point and exponents.. As soon as calculators came in, slide rule sales dropped and they disappeared within two years. I remember seeing an ad on the back cover of Time magazine in late 1971 (six months after receiving my BSME degree) for an HP-35 scientific calculator (selling for $450.00). I would have sold my soul for one when I was in engineering school. BTW, I’ve still got my Post Versalog slide rule, stored at the back of my dresser drawer – you never know when calculator batteries will disappear. Another thing that has disappeared? High school classes in logarithms (crucial knowledge needed to operate a slide rule).
Drive in movies, food stamps that were actual stamps, Bank books that were stamped for deposits/withdrawls. party phone lines,
>> Bank books that were stamped for deposits/withdrawls. <<
Your comment reminded me about the disappearance of live paychecks. No longer do we have to rush to the bank or have them cashed at the grocery store. Or in Wisconsin, the corner tap would also gladly oblige.
VHS tapes
8-track tapes
Fountain pens
One-dollar bills (Canada)
Pennies (Canada)
Bottle openers
Shoe polish
We still use bottle openers and shoe polish!
S & H Green stamps, Gold bond stamps
You can add: wringer washing machines, pants streatchers, 33 and 45 rpm records, turntables, tube televisions and amplifiers, clamp-on roller skates, cars with running boards and metal bumpers, football helmets without face masks, and spinner knobs for auto steering wheels. Just a few I can think of from my lifetime.
As my first car I had a 1973 Pontiac LeMans with fender skirts! They were actually detachable. So, we can add fender skirts to that list!
Turntables are definitely making a comeback with audiophiles!
If I could find one in great condition, I would still use a wringer washing machine and hang my laundry on the clothesline!
Montgomery Ward catalog, diaper delivery trucks, Nehru jackets, pay phones. ice boxes, wringer washing machines.
Nehru jackets have been around and continue to be around, mainly for women and in different manifests
Record stores may be coming back again as members of the younger generation are rediscovering vinyl and deciding they like the sound.
Dick,
You have to get out more often. There are photo kiosks in every Walgreens and Wal-Mart I’ve been in.
I believe they still print two dollar bills even though they aren’t widely put into circulation.
Things that have disappeared:
Dashboard controls for choke, throttle, and headlights
Floor control for high beams
Cameras with photo disks
Radios with “tuning eyes”
Travelers Checks
Department Store “Charge Plates”
Home bread delivery
The ragman
The produce truck
The “Grinder Man”
Things that are disappearing:
The corner Ice Cream Parlor with homemade ice cream
In 2014 “Mary’s Milk Bar” opened in the Grassmarket, Edinburgh and you could actually get in, sit down and chat with Mary while you ate your utterly, fantastic, delicious etc. homemade ice cream and flavours never heard of! Roll on 2015 and we were back in Edinburgh and headed for an ice cream treat, which we got, but oh my, the long line up of people waiting was out the door and down the street. “Mary’s Milk Bar” is now a BOOMING business!
Perhaps those looking for small businesses ought to look to the past for their ideas!
I always get $2 bills when I recycle aluminum.
I no longer have control over the lights in my car. It does what it wants without my approval.
>> I believe they still print two dollar bills even though they aren’t widely put into circulation. <<
$2 bills are most definitely still being printed and are available. Simply go to your local bank and ask for them. They're a great way to tip for service!
I agree with you on the tv antenna! Seems to me the cable etc companies are pricing themselves out of business! Way too expensive for hundreds of channels that you never watch!
typewriters,
black boards in classrooms,
glass lined thermos (if you dropped them they broke)
—> Seems to me the cable etc companies are pricing themselves out of business!
Agreed. The local cable company has a very nice set-up and I have always loved their service for everything except for the price. The company recently sent me a notice they were increasing the monthly fee by another ten dollars a month. Since I don’t watch much television other than local news plus some movies streamed over the Internet, I decided that was way too much money. I called and canceled the TV service but kept the high-speed Internet. Then I bought an outside antenna, a mast, some coax cable, and a bit of other hardware. Between the antenna and streaming services from the Internet, I now receive all the channels I want to watch and a great many others as well that I don’t care about, mostly local independent stations. The money I saved from reducing the cable bill will pay for all the new hardware in 2 or 3 months. After that, the money I save is all mine, not the cable company’s.
As a young child, I “helped” my mother with the wash, and caught my arm in the wringer of the wringer washing machine. My parents went out and bought a “regular” washer and dryer when my dad got home from work that night. And in the late 1970s, I actually made my husband a houndstooth plaid leisure suit, out of polyester knit. We were both real proud of that, for a while. He wore the pants for years. Don’t remember where the jacket ended up.
I, too, got my arm caught in the rollers of a wringer washing machine. I remember the incident clearly, although it happened over 60 years ago. It happened in a Montgomery-Wards store in Huntington, WV. I even remember the trip to the hospital to be sure I had no broken bones!
Milkmen delivering milk are still commonplace here in the UK. And whilst “real” rotary telephones have largely disappeared from homes, toy versions are still sold (eg, Fisher Price) – interestingly, children seem to know instinctively what to do with them.
Transistor radios
Mercury thermometers
Things made in USA
My milkman has not disappeared, but his appearances occur so early in the morning that I have never met him. His immediate predecessor delivered rather later, so I met her quite often. She was the only one who once failed to reach my house because of the weather.
Where I lived in the 1960s, the trading stamps issued by Sperry & Hutchinson were pink; this distinguished them from Green Shield stamps, which were considerably more popular with traders.
I still keep my fountain pen charged with ink, and use it.
Bread is still delivered in Fontenille-St-Martin-d’Entraigues in France. Anyone there without a car would have difficulty in getting it otherwise, so infrequent are the buses. Here in Dover I could have it delivered by the milkman, if I were to want sliced white loaves.
We still have a milkmen delivering milk to us three days a week. Washing lines are not disappearing here in the UK.
What do you mean neckties are disappearing? I work in a professional environment and I see neckties all the time. What are you trying to suggest is that men are becoming slobs and don’t know how to dress anymore. Young men don’t know how to dress for sure but I don’t see neckties disappearing. It is more a reflection about Americans being slovenly. When I go to Europe and Canada men are much better dressed
Also, the beehive is a type a hairdo that comes back every so often. A lot of 60s clothes came back in the 80s and a lot of clothes from the 90s are now being re-visited. It is because you people in your 50s and 60s aren’t seeing the more fashion trend the people walk around. Perhaps you should hang out with us more.
Every 25 years, the stuff that was popular when the 18- to 25-year-old trendsetters were not yet alive, is no longer passé, but rather, retro-chic.
OK so here are two from the UK
Petrol (Gas) pumps with a hole for the crank handle for use during power cuts. On the same note when did we stop seeing the glass chamber on top of the pumps. The sign under the glass used to read something like ‘check glass is full before dispensing’.
Tony at My History
Actually, Oberweis Dairies delivers has home delivery–not everywhere unfortunately. I had delivery in Williamsburg, VA, but have since moved from there. Not only is it delivered, but it is good milk with no artificial hormones.
Radio dramas and children’s shows
Using one’s foot to dim auto lights
Service station attendants who filled your gas tank, checked your oil and cleaned your windshield
Children who rode bikes without helmets
Teeeter-totters and merry-go-rounds on school playgrounds
Little girls who always wear dresses to school
Housedresses
Aprons other than the current chef style
Soft drinks in returnable bottles
Locally owned and operated banks
Check-out cards in the back of library books
I did (and do frequently) long division last week. Also I say take pagers off the ‘disappeared’ list, they are used extensively in Emergency Services especially for Volunteers.
I did long division by hand last week! I’ve never been that good at math, and if I use the calculator too much, I forget how to do simple things. So I do it by hand when I can.
I’ve also used a typewriter and handwritten a letter (with a fountain pen, no less!) within the past month. I guess I’m just old-fashioned.
cigarette ads on TV
doctors making “house calls”
aluminum tinsel on Christmas trees
dot matrix printers
silent movies
black & white movies
black & white TVs
variety shows on TV
transistor radios
mood rings
Life Magazine
I used pencil and paper to do a long division just two days ago! My 10 year old grand-daughter was doing her math’s homework (long division) and asked me to check one of her answers!! Fortunately her school believes in knowing how to do the calculations before resorting to a calculator.
Performed long division using paper and pencil this past Fall while watching our grandchildren. Gramps was able to help out the youngsters.
I’ll add- overhead transparencies and transparency projectors are quickly disappearing. I went to my local Office Depot and asked the young lady where I could find transparency film. She looked at me like I was out of my mind. She had never heard of such a thing.
P.S. I did long division just last week with pencil and note pad.
Sorry but you’re wrong on the hair-do. Just Google “Beehive hair-do 2015” and you’ll find lots and lots of current uses. It’s a classic created by Margaret Vinci Heldt of Elmhurst, Illinos.
‘skim’ milk morphed to fat-free milk. Sales clerks never heard of skim milk
My 1983 era rotary Western Electric phone is next to me at the moment, and I answer most of my landline calls on it. I like its sound. However I don’t like the large number of junk calls I get on it, and so am on the verge to discontinuing the land line. I’ve never had cable TV. I have an upstairs area I rarely use, which has 2 deployed TV roof antennas, the pair originally meant to be installed outdoors (one for VHF, one for UHF), but they work just fine indoors. Last week I re-wired one to feed the digital receiver for my tube TV downstairs. I still have an outside clothes line, which I almost never use. At this moment, a basement clothes line is drying out the 39 year old comforter I just washed. I typed out a check on my 1964 vintage Smith Corona Galaxie typewriter the other day. In October I took a long road trip across Michigan’s UP , northern WI and MN, where I saw a fair number of phone booths and pay phones, oddly enough, in areas where my cell phone said “No Service”.
How about horse drawn garbage wagons or scows? I never saw these but my husband did when he was a boy living in Springfield, Massachusetts, in the 1930’s.
Neckties are still common in church on Sunday. You need to go to see them!
I will add Nehru jackets. I got kicked out of school for wearing one 🙂
I get the feeling I’m old fashioned! My college-aged child and I write each other at least twice a week. I can see antenna’s out the window right now. I still use cassette tapes, and just picked up printed photos from real film from the drug store. My kids love drive in movies, and we take their friends each summer (and watch for shooting stars). Of course we have a landline! With multiple extensions. I write paper checks. My husband and kids go to record stores for hours. We do have a retractable clothes line out back. The smell of air dried sheets in the summer takes me back to summer with my grandparents. I have slides, and a slide projector. The floppy disks are piled up about four feet from me. Yes, I have roadmaps in the van. My engagement ring was from cracker jacks (not cereal), and I still have it. I have one of my grandmother’s books of green stamps – kids think it’s super cool. And I have a two dollar bill! I can’t be that old, can I?
We still have a local milkman
Asheville has home milk delivery – fairly new addition, not a continuation from “the old days.”
Flashbulbs
Libraries still buy printed encyclopedias
Students – college age!!- still like printed books
They are faster to use and easier to browse for what you want
No sifting through so many false leads
Glad to hear others defend ties and.beehives
Dick you must not have heard or seen Adele!!
—> Dick you must not have heard or seen Adele!
I have several of Adele’s songs on my MP3 music player and watched her recent TV special from New York City (streamed over the Internet).
$2 bills are still made. I get a stack of them every year to send to grand-nieces and grand-nephews for their birthdays. New stack (100 bills) acquired 3 months ago. I *do* have to order them and have to wait a week, but my bank gets crisp new ones for me.
Library check-out and return-date cards in library books. (I’m surprised Tina Beaird did not mention this one.)
X-ray machines in shoe stores (to determine your shoe size)
Carbon Paper
Reel to reel tape recordings and players! Rotary mowers! Rarely see front porch swings any longer and seldom do people even use their front porches!
