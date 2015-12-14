Things You Don’t See Anymore

Here’s a game for you. Try to remember things that once were commonplace but have since disappeared. I’ll offer these suggestions:

photo kiosks or mail-order photo developing

35 mm film

35mm slides

AOL trial CDs

beehive hairdos

cassette tapes

computer punch cards

dial-up modems

floppy disks

gas station roadmaps

leisure suits

milkmen delivering milk to homes

mimeograph sheets of paper

pagers

printed encyclopedias

prizes in boxes of cereal

rotary telephones

telephone party lines

S&H Green Stamps

Sears catalogues

TVs with dials to change the channel

two-dollar bills

Now let’s expand the game a bit more.

How about things that are still seen (rarely) today but are disappearing? Again, I’ll start with these:

clotheslines

drive-in movie theaters

handwritten letters

landline (wired) telephones from a “Baby Bell” telephone company

neckties

paper checks

phone booths

record stores

TV antennas on rooftops

(Hey! I just installed a TV antenna at my house this past weekend! I “cut the cord” from the local cable TV company. Maybe antennas are “coming back” again as more and more people “cut the cord”?)

typewriters

video rental stores

I suspect you can add to the above two lists.

Let’s add in a bonus question: When was the last time you did long division using a pencil and paper?