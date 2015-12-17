HuMo-gen: An Online, Web-Based Genealogy Program

HuMo-gen is an open source and free genealogy program that is installed on a web server. Unlike some other programs, HuMo-gen was not created by a corporation with an army of programmers. It was created by and is maintained by genealogy hobbyists who are also users of the program. The program can be used either as a web site in which you publish your genealogy information to the world or as your own personal genealogy program with all the information visible only to yourself or perhaps to a small number of relatives that you invite to participate. You decide who has access to the family tree.

HuMo-gen is classified as a GEDCOM to PHP program. This means it can accept a GEDCOM file (files that can be created and exported by all major genealogy programs) and convert that file to PHP files that display dynamic webpages on the Internet.

If you use HuMo-gen as a personal genealogy program, it will function in much the same manner as Family Tree Builder, Reunion, MacFamilyTree, RootsMagic, Heredis, Legacy Family Tree, Ancestral Quest, GRAMPS, and a dozen or so other genealogy programs. The only significant difference is that the data and the program itself will reside on a web server on the Internet, not on a fragile hard drive in your own computer. You will have full control over the information contained within your own family tree database.

The information stored in HuMo-gen will be visible from a desktop computer, laptop, or a handheld tablet or smartphone. You have the option of requiring user names and passwords to view your data. You also can update that information at any time. All that is required is the web server and an Internet connection. You can either enter data manually from a keyboard or import it from a standard GEDCOM file created by a different genealogy program.

NOTE #1: HuMo-gen is not a project for the computer novice. To install and maintain HuMo-gen, you or someone else must have knowledge of web servers, HTML, PHP, CSS style sheets, and other web technologies. If you are not familiar with those terms, I suggest you not attempt this project by yourself.

NOTE #2: Technically, a web server is not an absolute requirement. Anyone who possesses enough technical knowledge could install HuMo-gen along with Apache, PHP, and other required web server programs on a local Linux, Windows or Macintosh computer at home and use it as a server without connecting to the Internet. However, I doubt if anyone would want to do so; it would require a lot of work to simply duplicate the functionality of other genealogy programs that are already easily available, including Family Tree Builder, GRAMPS, Reunion, MacFamilyTree, RootsMagic, Heredis, Legacy Family Tree, and others. The biggest advantages of HuMo-gen become apparent only when installed on a web server on the Internet.

HuMo-gen has many of the features genealogists expect in today’s software, including these:

Pictures, texts, source citations

Filter out or display information about living persons as you wish

Handles and displays multiple marriages

Show living places, religions and pictures

Storage of a number of attributes for each member of the family tree, from the basic names and dates to locations, witnesses, and sources, and you can add attached files to any family member as well.

A mobile interface for use from tablet computers

An automatically adjusted interface for smartphones

RTF export of ancestor and descendant reports

Reports in PDF format

DNA charts

An extended marital relation calculator that will find any connection between two people, even across multiple marriages

An hourglass chart

Visitor registration

Privacy filters and adoption editing

A simple backup and restore feature

Merging of multiple GEDCOM files

Export part of a family tree to a GEDCOM file

In addition, HuMo-gen has additional features found in only a very few other genealogy programs:

All screens shown within HuMo-gen can be modified by changing the CSS style sheets and PHP files. If you do not like the way the program displays the facts within your database, you can change the display or even create new methods of displaying the information.

Correct translation of ASCII, ANSI or ANSEL characters

A built-in CMS (Content Management System) that allows you to design your own beautiful web pages from within HuMo-gen

You can decide whether or not the family tree can be indexed by search engines

Access control groups, allowing you to decide which information is public, and what additional information is revealed to any number of tiers of access.

Free – HuMo-gen is distributed under GNU-GPL license. No charge, no spyware, and no malware included.

Open-source – The program files are written in PHP and, if desired, may be adjusted for personal needs by anyone with some knowledge of that programming language.

HuMo-gen is programmed in PHP and MySQL, allowing it to run on nearly any standard web server platform of your choosing.

Originally created in 1999 by Dutch developer Huub Mons, HuMo-gen is now supported by a team of unpaid enthusiasts and is available in English (both American and Canadian spellings), Dutch, German, Danish, Russian, Hungarian and Traditional Chinese. It is still being actively developed.

The HuMo-gen software and its source code are available for download from SourceForge, made available as open source under version 3 of the GPL.

You can learn more about HuMo-gen at its web site at http://humogen.com as well as in a YouTube video at https://youtu.be/tzKAmPXoV7E and also visible in the video player below: