Who is the Software MacKiev Company?

Ancestry.com’s announcement today that the company is selling the Family Tree Maker software business to Software MacKiev has created a few questions. For instance, who is Software MacKiev? A quick Google search produces several answers.

NOTE: The second part of today’s announcement states that RootsMagic will also be able to synchronize data with Ancestry.com’s online family trees by the end of the year. However, that apparently does not affect the sale of Family Tree Maker, both Windows and Macintosh versions, to Software MacKiev.

Software MacKiev has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. Specifically, it has offices at 30 Union Wharf on Boston’s waterfront in the historic North End. However, Wikipedia notes that Software MacKiev has its main workshop in Kiev, Ukraine. The company is best known for developing software for Macintosh systems which apparently explains the letters “Mac” in the company name: Software MacKiev.

Today’s announcement from Ancestry, Inc. suggests that Software MacKiev was the company that developed Family Tree Maker for Macintosh, probably under contract for Ancestry. The announcement simply says, “Software MacKiev has been the developer of Family Tree Maker for Mac for more than six years and is thrilled at the opportunity to publish future versions of Family Tree Maker for Mac and Windows.”

Software MacKiev also does produce software programs for Windows and for mobile devices. The company’s web site at http://www.mackiev.com lists Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing, PrintShop for Mac, Kid Pix 3D, and some other titles.

It is interesting to note that the same web page also says, “See you this week at RootsTech” in Booth # 123. I think I will pay them a visit.

You can find the Software MacKiev web site at http://www.mackiev.com but a lot more information about the company can be found on Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Software_MacKiev.