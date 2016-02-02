Who is the Software MacKiev Company?

Ancestry.com’s announcement today that the company is selling the Family Tree Maker software business to Software MacKiev has created a few questions. For instance, who is Software MacKiev? A quick Google search produces several answers.
NOTE: The second part of today’s announcement states that RootsMagic will also be able to synchronize data with Ancestry.com’s online family trees by the end of the year. However, that apparently does not affect the sale of Family Tree Maker, both Windows and Macintosh versions, to Software MacKiev.
Software MacKiev has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts. Specifically, it has offices at 30 Union Wharf on Boston’s waterfront in the historic North End. However, Wikipedia notes that Software MacKiev has its main workshop in Kiev, Ukraine. The company is best known for developing software for Macintosh systems which apparently explains the letters “Mac” in the company name: Software MacKiev.
Today’s announcement from Ancestry, Inc. suggests that Software MacKiev was the company that developed Family Tree Maker for Macintosh, probably under contract for Ancestry. The announcement simply says, “Software MacKiev has been the developer of Family Tree Maker for Mac for more than six years and is thrilled at the opportunity to publish future versions of Family Tree Maker for Mac and Windows.”
Software MacKiev also does produce software programs for Windows and for mobile devices. The company’s web site at http://www.mackiev.com lists Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing, PrintShop for Mac, Kid Pix 3D, and some other titles.
It is interesting to note that the same web page also says, “See you this week at RootsTech” in Booth # 123. I think I will pay them a visit.
You can find the Software MacKiev web site at http://www.mackiev.com but a lot more information about the company can be found on Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Software_MacKiev.
24 Comments
Who cares ?
I care; don’t really want to have any links to companies in that part of the world – we are talking about ‘family history’ data here including people who are alive.
I for one care, I have used WFT since it was started and have a tremendous about of information, some of which would not transfer to another program via *.ged. This has, however, started me thinking what should I do so as to make the information good for a 100 years.
If you want your information to be good for 100 years, take the time to compile it in book form, publish it as a book, and donate copies of the books to the major genealogical libraries.
Yes, your are absolutely right and I better get started. Only have a few years left on the clock.
The native format of the Gramps program is a fully documented text XML file.
You can get a bit more about the company by clicking the “In Memoriam” link at the bottom of the Software MacKiev pages. It leads to a memorial page for Merton D. Minsky, 1928-2011, Chairman of the Board of Software MacKiev. So looking up Mr.Minsky on Google leads to some interesting information. He was president of King Leather Products. After retiring in 2006 from the footware industry, he served as chairman of Software MacKiev, which was founded by his son, Jack Minsky. Looking up Jack Minsky, you can find that he’s been President of MacKiev since 1995 (21 years). There’s a YouTube video of Jack Minsky being interviewed about their 3D weather product here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuN_oLZ7kF4
Interesting that they are selling version 2 of FTM, whereas the most current version that Ancestry has been selling was version 3.
My understanding was that no one was now selling FTM3 except the Apple App Store from which it now appears to have disappeared also
Addressing “Who Cares” Question: does MacKiev care about the Windows version of FTM? Nothing on their website indicates any emphasis will be put on the Windows version, however, it is realized they may need time to work on any new FTM Windows updates/versions.
I did not sign up for their emails as they did not indicate whether or not they sell email addresses to other companies. Besides if/when they publish a marvelous – fantastic – does everything I want – version of FTM for Windows, the news will surely reach me. S
Ancestry really missed the boat by announcing that FTM would no longer be supported or produced weeks before announcing that it will be continued and how. In the meantime, many of us have been looking at alternatives and even switched over to something else. Bad management and marketing, Ancestry.
Yes, please go to the booth at the Roots Tech event!! I am very skeptical of the way that Ancestry.com handled this. This is synergism that can be very dangerous and regretfull. FTM people purchased other programs, in particular, Rootsmagic, only to find out they did not need to do this and wasted their money. But my big issues is that there will be connections that will allow Ancestry.com to access our software unless we change the default that allows this, according to announcements (in the fine print) by Rootsmagic yesterday that says we will have a choice to allow or not. I think I am going to keep doing my own research as I have done for 40 years, and also access Ancestry.com and FamilySearch.org directly and privately, without notices, lightbulbs, or interaction that give some new unknown and unproven companies and processes permission to interface together. They can, and will, share my work between them in the future, and then charge others access. I am tired of this down hill process. Back to my private world. No one needs to do my work for me. This set up is for people who have nothing and nothing to lose and want to be able to click a button and have instant genealogy. Call me experienced.
I have FTM for my Mac and my PC and I can tell you they are VERY different programs. The PC program is good, as so many users can attest to (although not as good as Legacy or RootsMagic, IMHO). However, the Mac program is absolutely NOT of the same quality as the PC version. I tried it and tried it and was most dissatisfied. I finally gave up and deleted it from my Mac so that may say something about mackiev. I’m hoping that Ancestry will allow the oldest genealogy software program, Legacy (written in 1995 and consistently updated), to sync with it along with RootsMagic (originally Family Origins; RootsMagic 1.0 was released in 2003 and consistently updated) so that people have a choice of two programs which appear to have the best likelihood of surviving long-term.
Yet another company that outsources its labor thereby depriving US workers a living.
Everything about this FTM situation reeks.
The company’s headquarters is located in the Ukraine. How, exactly, is that outsourcing US jobs?
I have Family Tree Maker 2014. How do I sign up to receive the free update?
The MacKiev FTM FAQ still says:
“Q: I already own FTM 2014 or FTM Mac 3. Do I need to purchase this new version?
“A: No. There will be a free update available at some point soon. Please sign up for our mailing list to be notified when it’s available at http://www.mackiev.com/ftm.”
The mailing list signup page is here:
http://www.mackiev.com/familytreemaker/ftm3/ftm_signup.html
I’ve been signed up since early March but have yet heard nothing about when the free upgrade from FTM 2014 to FTM 2014.1 (the MacKiev version) will be available.
I have owned FTM since Broderbund published it back in the 1990’s. Of course, it is a much different product today. My primary reason for using it is the mapping capabilities, (and it’s connection to Ancestry.com). Are there other genealogy software products that have the geographic mapping features that FTM 2014 has? If so, I would consider switching, or adding it to my portfolio, so to speak.
—> Are there other genealogy software products that have the geographic mapping features that FTM 2014 has?
Many genealogy programs include mapping capabilities and several of them are superior to the maps found in Family Tree Maker. You might check out: RootsMagic (and especially Family Atlas which is produced by the same company that produces RootsMagic), Heredis (available for both Windows and Macintosh), Family Historian, and Family Tree Builder.
You also probably want to look at AniMap at http://goldbug.com/animap/
For Macintosh, check out the maps in Reunion, MacFamilyTree, and Heredis.
Linux users will find mapping capabilities in the GRAMPS genealogy software.
A web-based genealogy mapping product that works on Window, Macintosh, Linux, Android, Apple iOS, and probably all other operating systems can be found at https://rootsmapper.com/
Finally, probably the most sophisticated and powerful family tree mapping product of all is Map My Family Tree produced by Progeny Genealogy. It is a Windows program that accepts data from all the more popular genealogy programs. If you are serious about mapping your ancestors’ lives, look at https://progenygenealogy.com/products/family-maps.aspx
So I recently upgraded from FTM 2014 (Ancestry Version) to FTM 2014.1 (MacKiev Version). Pretty disappointed right now with MacKiev. The new version of their software won’t let me access my Ancestry.com account. Worse yet their support website says it’s a known issue and their workaround doesn’t work. Not sure what they were thinking — this is a key reason most of by the software and for it to not work is worrisome.
I have found that there is no concern for the customer from MacKiev. I have had problems for months and all I can get from them is an emailed list of things to try. Most of them would take a Computer Tech to do. Then after weeks and emails and try this you are still sitting dead in the water waiting on some one that cares to try to help with the problem. Just thought I would add my 2 cents worth to the caring MacKiev group that going to save family history for the public that cares.
Agree to that 100%. I’ve had trouble merging and not a peep of a response from them. Anyone have a phone number to call?
New update newsletter from MacKiev. Now they are saying that owners of the Mac FTM-3 version won’t get a free upgrade to the new version, but rather to a tweaked version of FTM-3. To quote the newsletter:
“Free Update for current editions.
We are hard at work finalizing a free update for which we have focused on stability and performance. Note that for FTM 2014 and Mac 3 users this is not an upgrade to a new edition, but rather an update patch, which is why it will be free for you. ”
This is not what I thought was going to happen based on what they’d been saying previously. This will be an upgrade to a version that is on a phase-out track. Back to my search for a replacement.
What a piece of lousy software. The worst program (formerly) on my machine. 2005 and earlier versions worked better (on XP originally) … and they weren’t all that spectacular either. i7, 16G RAM, Win 7.
