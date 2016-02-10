Hands On with Family Tree Builder version 8

Last week, MyHeritage announced the release of an updated version of Family Tree Builder for Windows. (A Macintosh version will be available within a few weeks.) I have now spent several hours with the new Windows version and thought I would describe my experiences with it. Earlier versions of Family Tree Builder for Windows and Macintosh from MyHeritage have always been surprisingly powerful and full featured genealogy programs that are available free of charge. I expected the same would be true of the new version 8.
Family Tree Builder is not an entry-level program that is restricted in any manner. There is no upgrade to a paid version; everything is available in the free version. Family Tree Builder is free forever and is used by millions of people worldwide. The program helps you research your family history, build your family tree, and add photos, historical records, and more.
NOTE: MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter. One of the reasons why I am delighted to have the company as a sponsor is because the company offers a number of free and reasonably-priced products and services. While I certainly may be accused of bias in writing about my sponsor’s product, I do believe I would have written essentially the same review even if I did not have a relationship with the company.
Family Tree Builder shares many of the same features of other genealogy programs but has one capability that is especially useful: it will synchronize its data with the MyHeritage.com web site. You can enter your data in Family Tree Builder and click on SYNC to have all your data transferred to a public or private section on MyHeritage.com. Likewise, you can enter some or all your data on the MyHertage.com web site, launch Family Tree Builder in your computer, click on SYNC, and the data will be copied to your computer. As you add new records or update existing records again in the future, you can keep both copies synchronized simply by clicking on SYNC every time, before and after you use the program.
Most genealogy programs primarily function as a place to store your research results. Indeed, Family Tree Builder will do that as well; but it is also a powerful research tool that works in conjunction with the MyHeritage.com web site to find new records of interest. Very few other programs will do that, and the few that do are not as successful as the combination of MyHeritage.com and Family Tree Builder. Not bad for a free program! I’ll write more about the research capabilities shortly.
When Family Tree Builder is first installed, you may start by entering data manually or by importing a GEDCOM file on the MyHeritage.com web site or by importing a GEDCOM file into your own copy of Family Tree Builder in your computer. Either method works well and can be used to keep your computer in sync with the web site. Some people will appreciate having an up-to-date copy on the web at all times while others will not want to keep a copy of their data online. Either way, you can synchronize or not as you wish. In fact, Family Tree Builder works well as a free-standing program; there is no need to ever transfer data to the web if you do not wish to do so. You don’t even need to create an account on MyHeritage.com if you wish to use Family Tree Builder all by itself. It’s your choice.
Installing Family Tree Builder is as simple as any other Windows program. Go to the MyHeritage web site at https://www.myheritage.com/family-tree-builder and click on FREE DOWNLOAD. Once the file is downloaded to your computer, double-click on the new file and follow the instructions that appear on your computer’s screen. In less than one minute, Family Tree Builder will be running in your computer.
The program is available in a LOT of different languages. During installation, the user is prompted to select a language from a very long list of choices. It even has two different selections for English: U.S. and U.K. I selected U.S. English.
Family Tree Builder can synchronize your family tree as stored in your computer with your online site at MyHeritage.com whenever you change any entries in your family tree. This serves as an automatic backup of your data, protecting you from loss or damage due to problems with hard disk drive crashes, power failures, computer malfunctions, human error, or more. If you select the option to keep your computer and the web site in sync, you have a safe backup copy of your information at all times.
One thing that I appreciate is that all data synchronizations are secure and encrypted.
Another nice feature of having your data available in a public or private area on MyHeritage is that it will work well with the Android and Apple iOS apps from MyHeritage. You can easily carry your entire family tree, including pictures, notes, and citations, in your cell phone or tablet computer. This can be a great research tool when working in libraries and archives.
Once launched, not only does Family Tree Builder appear, but also a video player appears in a web browser. I would strongly suggest you watch the video as it provides a good introduction to the operation of Family Tree Builder.
Immediately after installing Family Tree Builder, I selected the Quick Start option, which lets you import a GEDCOM file or import data from an earlier version of Family Tree Builder or find records online. In my case, I already had a large database online at MyHeritage.com, so I elected to import that data from the web site. About 2 minutes later, I had a complete genealogy database of about 3,000 people in my aging Windows 7 computer, all without the errors or omissions that are common with GEDCOM imports. The data appeared to be an exact copy of the information that I had previously entered on the MyHeritage web site. Simple.
I soon realized that I had not updated my information on the MyHeritage web site for a few months. I decided to first enter a few records manually, including the death date, picture, and obituary of a recently-deceased relative. I found all this to be intuitive; data entry was easy and only required a few seconds for each item.
I then decided to let MyHeritage’s Smart Matches and Record Detective go look for any more information that I did not already have in my personal database. I was soon overwhelmed! Thousands of matches appeared. It had only been a few months since I had last updated my information, but the MyHeritage servers obviously had been busy obtaining new records! MyHeritage says it has more than 6 billion historical records from newspapers, vital records, and much more. You can view, confirm, or reject any records as you feel appropriate. I did all this from Family Tree Builder in my computer although I could also have done the same thing on the MyHeritage.com web site. A click of SYNC would then make the two copies identical to each other.
I do not believe in simply importing dozens or even hundreds of records at once. I want to check each record, one at a time, to make sure it (1.) applies to the correct person and (2.) contains accurate information. Luckily, the MyHeritage matching process is designed to do just that.
Family Tree Builder takes advantage of several matching technologies. Details about MyHeritage’s Smart Matching may be found at http://helpcenter.myheritage.com/Research/Smart-Matches/, Details about MyHeritage’s Record Matching may be found at http://helpcenter.myheritage.com/Research/Record-Matches/. Details about MyHeritage’s Record Detective may be found at http://goo.gl/R3tiAu.
The matching technology not only looks for names, but also searches for the birth dates and the names of parents, spouse(s), siblings, and children of the people already in your personal database. When the software finds similar tree profiles, MyHeritage tells the user, and the user may then confirm the match or not. If confirmed, the details of the matching record are copied to the user’s personal database.
In my experience, MyHeritage’s matching technology has always accurately identified relatives about 99% of the time, unlike some other online matching services. The accuracy appears to be the best in the industry. In several hours’ of use, MyHeritage identified several thousand possible matches to records already in my database, adding spouses, children, parents, cousins, aunts, and uncles I previously had not entered. In those thousands of matches, exactly ONE record might have been in error although I am not certain. It identified a record of a person who had the same name as my great-uncle, along with the same spouse’s name and a slightly different list of children. The record came from a town about 15 miles from where I believe my great-uncle lived. Perhaps it is two separate records for the same man. Then again, it might be records of two different men who had the same name. I have added that one entry to my list of “future research tasks to be performed” but have not yet added it to my genealogy database.
Out of the several thousand potential matches I have looked at today, that is exactly ONE possible mismatch. I do not know of any other genealogy services that has that degree of matching accuracy.
Each person found by the automated software is presented as a POSSIBLE relative; the user can decide the actions to be taken for each identified potential relative: add to the database, reject the person, or save for future research without adding to the Family Tree Builder database at this time.
As a result, in several hours recently, I added thousands of new entries to my database, including the birth dates and maiden names of aunts and great-aunts I knew years ago but never knew their maiden names or birthdates. Most of those records came from extracted state marriage records that appear on the MyHeritage web site. I also found military service dates of many men in my database. Most of the new records were about older relatives whom I knew years ago but are now deceased. Because I personally knew most of these people and because almost all the matches were from government records, I do believe almost all of these matches are accurate.
Not all free genealogy programs can store large databases. However, Family Tree Builder can handle an unlimited number of facts, notes, sources, photos, and multimedia items to each person and family. It also easily handles same sex marriages and other non-traditional families.
I spent most of my time today updating records in my family tree with new information. However, I did look at a number of other features in Family Tree Builder and found that most of them appear to be unchanged or having minor changes from the previous version:
- Charts – Create, customize and print beautiful charts and reports, even all-in-one charts.
- Private Family Site – Share your family history on your very own secure family web site. You can optionally publish (synchronize) your data in Family Tree Builder with the MyHeritage.com web site. You can keep it private, visible only to yourself. If you wish, you might share it with a limited number of people, such as a few cousins or perhaps your siblings.Then again, if you do not synchronize, your private data remains only on your own Windows or Macintosh computer, not visible to anyone else. Your choice.
- Top-notch security – Control every aspect of your privacy online and offline.
- GEDCOM files – Easily import and export GEDCOM files to move your data to and from other genealogy programs.
- Maps – Discover where your ancestors came from and follow the migrations of people in your family tree.
- Mobile – Display and update your family tree on the go with MyHeritage’s free mobile apps for Android and Apple iOS cell phones and tablet computers.
Summation
I am impressed with the capabilities of this powerful free program. You can enter information about ancestors from the keyboard, one at a time, or by importing a GEDCOM file that you have created from another genealogy program, or by automatically matching your tree to millions of others online at the MyHeritage web site. The program will also export a GEDCOM file if you wish to transfer data to another program or to a cloud-based genealogy site.
I love Family Tree Builder’s capability to synchronize data with the MyHeritage web site and to find matching records on that site. I believe it is the only free genealogy program that will synchronize data in both directions with a major genealogy web site’s databases.
The free Family Tree Builder program allows you to add an unlimited number of people to your database. The new version 8 has significantly improved the speed when using large databases containing thousands of records. In use on my older Windows 7 laptop, clicking with the mouse on a record usually resulted in a new screen appearing within the blink of an eye.
Family Tree Builder will create, customize, and print beautiful charts, timelines, and reports, including some gorgeous all-in-one charts. It also displays impressive maps showing where your ancestors lived and traveled. Migration paths become obvious when displayed on these maps. The program allows you to load your own discoveries back to the MyHeritage.com web site, where you can either share the information with everyone or else keep it in a private web site that only you can see.
Not bad for a free program! There is no “plus version” or anything else that requires payment. It bears repeating: the free version includes everything.
You can learn more about Family Tree Builder and also download the free program at: https://www.myheritage.com/family-tree-builder. Information about the free Android and Apple iOS apps for handheld devices may be found at https://www.myheritage.com/mobile.
Family Tree Builder is now my preferred free genealogy program.
Follow-up on February 11: The folks at MyHeritage pointed out I had a typo in the above article: I wrote that MyHeritage has 5 million historical records. That’s wrong. The site had 5 billion (not million) records but even that number recently increased to 6 billion. I corrected the number in the above article. My thanks to the MyHeritage crew for the correction.
80 Comments
You did say is was compatiable with other programs, ie, Ancestry?
LikeLike
Yes. Family Tree Builder can import and export GEDCOM files, making it compatible with all of today’s other genealogy programs.
LikeLike
Thank You.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dick . . . . Just to clarify my understandings . . . . . they do encourage upgrading to a “Premium” version of Family Tree Builder which they says will do some additional things. They also limit the number of people you can have on MyHeritage unless you subscribe to a monthly fee. Unless things have changed ? ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Family Tree Builder will handle UNLIMITED numbers of people. It can handle hundreds of thousands of individuals in its database. There is no “premium version” of Family Tree Builder, everything is included in the free version.
If you want to synchronize your data with MyHeritage.com, you obviously need to have an account on that web site. MyHeritage.com accounts are available in three versions: free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Premium and Premium Plus accounts allow more and more people in the MyHeritage.com database than does the free account. However, those paid accounts have nothing to do with the number of people that can be stored in Family Tree Builder in your PC or Macintosh.
Again, Family Tree Builder can store hundreds of thousands of records. The number of people in your database only becomes an issue if you wish to synchronize with MyHeritage.com. Many people never synchronize.
LikeLike
And the response is:?
LikeLike
Although the word free is used in this article, the program does not give you all the bells and whistles with the free program. I uploaded a branch of my family tree, and every time I wanted to look at any matches, I was shown the “buy me” page. Also, maybe I have a weird family compared to Mr. Eastman, but I would not say that the matches are 99% accurate. The free site does give you an initial view of matches, but when you click on them you won’t see them unless you buy the program. So, be forewarned, if you want to just look at what matches your ancestors, use the program, if you want to see your matches be prepared to pay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
—> Although the word free is used in this article, the program does not give you all the bells and whistles with the free program.
Family Tree Builder is FREE and includes all the bells and whistles. There are no limitations.
If you want to synchronize your data with MyHeritage.com, you obviously need to have an account on that web site. MyHeritage.com accounts are available in three versions: free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Premium and Premium Plus accounts allow more and more people in the MyHeritage.com database than does the free account. However, those paid accounts have nothing to do with the number of people that can be stored in Family Tree Builder in your PC or Macintosh.
The number of people in your database only becomes an issue if you wish to synchronize with MyHeritage.com. Many people never synchronize.
LikeLike
SHE is talking abt. TWO different things….. the software package and the website package…… THE MATCHES only occur in regards to the website package!! BIG difference here in that one should NOT confuse two different issues!!!!
LikeLike
I also have a problem with trying to look at matches to my newly downloaded family tree to my “free” program. Even though I paid for a five-year subscription a couple years ago to MyHeritage, all I see is the page to tell me to subscribe again for more money. All I’ve received for my $417.00 subscription is SmartMatches and RecordMatches that they want me to verify with other researchers what I already have and know about my own records. And, if I don’t comply, they send me reminders to help these other researchers!
LikeLike
If I am migrating from Ancestry, do I still have to go through all of the gyrations to clean up the ancestry file before I convert it to a gedcom?
LikeLike
—> If I am migrating from Ancestry, do I still have to go through all of the gyrations to clean up the ancestry file before I convert it to a gedcom?
Yes. You have two choices: (1.) “clean up” the GEDCOM file before importing it to any other program or (2.) import it to another program and then “clean up” the data in the second program.
LikeLike
And there’s no better way to learn how to use a genealogy program than to clean up your data!
LikeLike
Dick, this was actually what I was really frustrated with. I had a minimal MyHeritage family file online that I wanted to merge with my current Ancestry file and pull it all together in MyHeritage.
FTB won’t let me merge all of the duplicate people together (even though it has a tool in FTB to identify them) so that I can make the files as one and use them. So now I have to export a GEDCOM from FTB, delete my current tree, merge them over in FTM, then export the GEDCOM again, and then re-upload into FTB/MyHeritage.
The only other option they presented me with was deleting the duplicate people and reconnecting all of the relationships in FTB, but that would be quite frankly a nightmare when you have nearly 200 duplicates.
I think the software has potential, it was very nice and fun to use up until this point, but this part is a deal breaker for me.
LikeLike
Agreed. When used as a freestanding program, Family Tree Builder handles unlimited people in its database. When you use MyHeritage.com in any manner, including synching with Family Tree Builder, you are always limited to the kind of account you selected for MyHeritage.com. Again, the limitation is always in the MyHeritage.com web site, not in Family Tree Builder.
LikeLike
FTB8 uses the SQLite 3 database engine, the same one that RootsMagic has used since version 4.
LikeLike
Had been using FTM now trying RM
On reading your article on Family Tree Builder I am wondering if I should be trying it
I had an older version of FTM &finding RM fairly difficult
Would you consider Family Tree Builder an easier program to understand. I do not have my family all in one tree at this point
So am only trying one in RM
. I have a desktop PC & also a Mac laptop really interested in the syncing feature
LikeLike
—> Would you consider Family Tree Builder an easier program to understand.
Any time you switch from one genealogy program to another you will initially be a bit uncomfortable until you become familiar with the new program. Also, the word “easy” is a bit difficult to measure. I find Family Tree Builder to be as easy or easier to use than most other genealogy programs. However, anyone who has used one program for many, many hours and become very familiar with it might have a different opinion of any other genealogy program.
LikeLike
The free version is not the full working program. You have to pay to get the full program. In fact, I have received several phone calls from the company trying to get me to sign up for $179 per year.
LikeLike
—> The free version is not the full working program.
Wrong.
The free program is the full working program. It has no limitations.
If you also wish to use MyHeritage’s online services, the Premium and Premium Plus accounts allow more and more people in the MyHeritage.com database than does the free account. However, those paid accounts have nothing to do with the number of people that can be stored in Family Tree Builder in your PC or Macintosh. Many people use Family Tree Builder to store thousands of records and they never synchronize with MyHeritage. They find no limitations at all in Family Tree Builder. The “limitation” is in MyHeritage.com, not in Family Tree Builder. They are two separate products that optionally work together. However, that is an OPTION. You are not required to use MyHeritage at all if you do not want to. You can use either Family Tree Builder or MyHeritage.com alone, or in conjunction with each other. Your choice.
LikeLike
That would put it in par with Ancestry – is Eastman a salesman or what? Maybe he can tell us?
LikeLike
Family Tree Builder is an excellent competitor to Family Tree Maker although it varies a lot in the details. I would not say that either program is “better” than the other, only different. I suggest you try it for yourself to see if one is better than the other. Family Tree Builder is available free of charge so it won’t cost you any money to try it.
There are some major advantages to using either program with the matching web site (Ancestry.com with Family Tree Maker or MyHeritage.com with Family Tree Builder) but there is never a requirement to do so. You can use either Family Tree Builder or Family Tree Maker without ever connecting to a web site. In both cases, using these programs with the matching web site with large databases will cost money. Using Family Tree Maker alone without the Ancestry.com web site will still cost the purchase price of the program. Using Family Tree Builder alone without the MyHeritage web site will always be free.
LikeLike
djk1936,
I don’t think Dick is a salesman. If so, he’s a very low pressure one. He was upfront in the article by saying that MyHeritage is one of his sponsors, but he’d probably have written the same review anyway. And from what I can see, he’s done a bunch of research into this product and answered a lot of questions – questions that we, as researchers ourselves, could have spent a few minutes getting the answers to.
LikeLike
My main concern in testing Family Tree Builder (FTB) was to find a program which would sync my local tree with one stored in the cloud. Ancestry/Family Tree Maker (FTM) served that purpose for a few years and so I experimented with FTB version 7. GEDCOM transfer from FTM seemed to populate the FTB tree fairly well – except for the photographs. Albeit that images are not intended to travel in the GEDCOM world, the images did make it to the FTB database – but did not populate the cards. Communication with the MyHeritage support staff pointed me to a manually intensive process which would move the images – one at a time – but nothing I was going to buy into for my 1,200 images.
I am happy to report that version 8 took care of the issue, moving one of the images associated with a person to the primary image for the person’s card.
However, the ideal situation for me has still not been reached, even with version 8. I have trees both in MyHeritage and Ancestry.com for maximum exposure and have been manually copying MyHeritage captures into FTM. RootsMagic has promised syncing with Ancestry.com and has it currently with MyHeritage. This seems to be ideal since I can keep live trees synced with each other and in two locations in the cloud through my backup version locally.
LikeLike
Hi, Dick – I’m definitely going to give it this program a try. Could you advise as to which format one should chose when creating a GEDcom for this particular program? Is it: ANSI, ASII or UTF-8? I have discovered recently websites requirements can differ. Thanks again for doing such intensive research and allowing us to benefit. Ellen
LikeLike
—> Could you advise as to which format one should chose when creating a GEDCOM for this particular program? Is it: ANSI, ASII or UTF-8?
I have not experimented with that. As I mentioned in the article, I did not import a GEDCOM file. Instead, I synchronized with data I already had on MyHeritage.com. If I was to use GEDCOM, I would first try ANSI. If that did not accomplish what I wanted, I would delete the entire database and then try UTF-8 and if that didn’t work, I would try ASCII. Keep in mind that Family Tree Builder works in more than 40 languages, including several that do not use European alphabets. It is a rather flexible program when it comes to non-US characters.
LikeLike
I happened to download Family Tree Builder 8 on Sunday to “have a play with”, and exported my Ancestry tree as a GEDCOM so that I could import it and have some data to play with. Ancestry don’t give you an option to select the export format, but looking at the file it used UTF-8 format, and that imported just fine.
LikeLike
Have you compared this program with Reunion, by Leister, and if so, how does it compare? I have been using Reunion for many years, and I wonder if it would be beneficial to convert to this program when the Mac version is available.
LikeLike
—> Have you compared this program with Reunion, by Leister, and if so, how does it compare?
It is very different in many ways. Obviously, Reunion is for Macintosh while Family Tree Builder is available for Windows in version 8 and will be available for Macintosh within a few weeks. (Version 7 is still available for Macintosh today.) The two programs have an entirely different “look and feel.” Reunion uses the Macintosh interface well while Family Tree Builder does not. There are probably many other differences as well but those are the two that are apparent immediately after launching the program.
LikeLike
Will the Mac Version be a *NATIVE* version and not a Windows crossover?
LikeLike
—> Will the Mac Version be a *NATIVE* version and not a Windows crossover?
Version 8 for the Macintosh is not yet available so I haven’t seen it. However, version 7 is a crossover program and I suspect version 8 will be the same. When version 8 for Macintosh does become available I will write about it and certainly will mention if it is native or crossover.
LikeLike
Follow-up on February 11: The folks at MyHeritage pointed out I had a typo in the above article: I wrote that MyHeritage has 5 million historical records. That’s wrong. The site had 5 billion (not million) records but even that number recently increased to 6 billion. I corrected the number in the above article. My thanks to the MyHeritage crew for the correction.
LikeLike
Thanks for the info Dick. Here in the UK, certain features are only available in the “Premium” edition for which a monthly fee is required. Your assertion that everything is free does not apply to the UK it would seem.
David
LikeLike
—> Here in the UK, certain features are only available in the “Premium” edition for which a monthly fee is required.
Not true.
OK, there seems to be a lot of confusion here so let me attempt to straighten this out.
MyHeritage offers two separate but related products: (1.) the genealogy web site at http://www.MyHeritage.com and (2.) an excellent freestanding program called Family Tree Builder, available for both Windows and Macintosh. You can use either product separately or you can can use both of them together. There is no requirement to use both, however. You can use both or you can use either one separately.
The MyHeritage web site at http://www.MyHeritage.com offers three levels of service: FREE, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Premium, and Premium Plus options cost money while the free service is exactly as the name implies: free. The free service allows a limited number of names in the web site’s database while the Premium, and Premium Plus services offer more names. (Premium Plus offers an unlimited number of names.)
Family Tree Builder software for Windows and Macintosh is a SEPARATE and freestanding product that can be used with the web site or alone. There is no requirement to use the web site if you do not want to. Family Tree Builder for Windows and Macintosh ALWAYS is unlimited; it will handle an unlimited number of records. In Family Tree Builder, you can add tens of thousands of records at no charge if you want to. I haven’t tested it with huge databases but I suspect it will handle millions of names. No restrictions.
HOWEVER, if you want to use the OPTION to synchronize a Family Tree Builder database with the MyHeritage.com web site, you obviously will need a subscription on MyHeritage.com that will handle the number of people in your Family Tree Builder database.
If you do not want to synchronize with MyHeritage.com, you will find that there is no limitation. The freestanding Family Tree Builder will handle an UNLIMITED number of records. Thousands of Family Tree Builder users do just that, including many in the UK. I suspect that many of them have thousands of names in their Family Tree Builder databases and they do not pay a penny (or pence) for that.
I will repeat:
1. When used as a freestanding genealogy program, Family Tree Builder offers an UNLIMITED number of names in its database.
2. MyHeritage.com offers a limited number of names for free users, a larger number of names for Premium users, and an unlimited number of users for Premium Plus users.
3. You can use Family Tree Builder separately, MyHeritage.com separately, or you can use both together.
4. Family Tree Builder will handle an UNLIMITED number of records. The only restriction on the number of names is in MyHeritage.com, not in Family Tree Builder.
Questions?
LikeLike
OK, I admit I’m confused! I downloaded version 8.0.0.8196 on Sunday. Whilst I agree that it is quite clear in that I can have as many individuals as I like in my tree, when I click on the “Premium” button on FTB’s toolbar, I get a message that says “Family Tree Builder is free. However, this version has extra features that are only available with a Premium account:
Merging of Smart Matches
All-in-One Charts
Full map support
With a Premium account you’ll get all these extra features plus an upgraded family site on MyHeritage.com
A Premium Account is inexpensive”
Whilst I’m not overly concerned about using any of these features (although the Smart Matches might be useful), the one thing I did like the idea of was to be able to sync more than 250 people to the MyHeritage site, so I clicked through.
It seems there are three levels of upgrade available: Premium, Premium Plus and Complete but annoyingly the “Compare Plans” button takes me directly to checkout. It look like Premium is just the enhanced Family Tree (presumably the features listed above), Premium Plus adds the unlimited family tree and “Instant Discoveries” and Complete add all historical records. If that’s correct, then “inexpensive” starts at just under £65 (factoring in 25% discount and UK Value Added Tax at 20%) … which isn’t quite my definition of “inexpensive”.
LikeLike
—> I get a message that says “Family Tree Builder is free. However, this version has extra features that are only available with a Premium account:
Yes. That is true of Family Tree Builder as with most all other programs that interface with external programs or web sites to add extra functionality.
Merging of Smart Matches, all-in-one charts, and full map support are functions that are performed in the MyHeritage.com web site, not in Family Tree Builder. You can only obtain those functions by connecting to MyHeritage.com. (The same functions are also available by opening a web browser and going to http://MyHeritage.com .)
There are somewhat similar restrictions on Family Tree Maker from Ancestry.com and on most any other programs that use external programs or web sites to add extra functionality. Having free access to everything in one program does not automatically provide free access to things in other programs or other web sites.
LikeLike
Ah, OK: I guess it wasn’t clear enough (to me at least) that the All-in-one Charts and Maps features were actually carried out in the MyHeritage.com website … now I think about it I can see that the merging of Smart Matches would need to access the website.
Thanks for the clarification!
LikeLike
Dick,
Even though I’m an avid RM user, I think I’ll download and try this out. Maybe there’ll be some different report options.
Also, first you say “I do not believe in simply importing dozens or even hundreds of records at once. I want to check each record one at a time to make sure it is (1.) the correct person and (2.) contains accurate information. Luckily, the MyHeritage matching process is designed to do just that.”
And then you say “As a result, in several hours today, I added thousands of new entries to my database,” Seems like a lot of checking to do in a few hours.
Maybe with such a good matching algorithm, they should branch out into on-line dating?
LikeLike
—> Seems like a lot of checking to do in a few hours.
Correct except it was in a few days, not hours. But every addition I made in the past few days was for relatives I knew personally. Most of them are now deceased but I knew them when I was younger. There were many, many items I did not have recorded, such as maiden names of my aunts and great-aunts, dates of marriage, some dates of birth (I never asked my aunts or great-aunts how old they were!) and similar info. Almost all those records were transcriptions of state marriage records while a few were from US census records. I believe those records. Seeing them on MyHeritage is the same as seeing the same records on microfilm, in my opinion. There are still a few hundred “facts” on MyHeritage for older records for preceding generations that are still in my “to do” list. They will require more research.
LikeLike
Dick,
I agree: an image is an image is an image. I believe that ESM even says so in Evidence Explained.
LikeLike
I have been using the FTB version 7 for the Mac and have been pretty satisfied. It –looks– rather like an older DOS program so I suspect that it is a crossover. And they were kind enough to give me an unlimited space as I was one of those “orphaned’ by FTM/Ancestry. So I will continue to use it. I only was to have one main program and have been using Reunion for years; recently bought RootsMagic, and now am trying FTB. Also – I like to have “cousin bait” online trees. I am a bit unhappy with the way that FamilySearch allows the collaborators (which, after all, if what it is –supposed –to do) to make changes that are not correct. I want control over what is on my info site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really am overwhelmed I am trying to do three families but I will keep working on them.
LikeLike
My biggest complaint with FTB, is that they call “smart matches” sources. That to me is NOT a source. I have tried to follow back a person’s smart match from another person in order to find a real source record, and all I find is more “smart matches.” Even though it appears it may be the correct person, I do not want to add that person to my tree without a real source to substantiate it. It looks to me as if too many people simply add people to their tree based on smart matches without really knowing if it is really their ancestor. And I wish someone could explain what it means to join another person’s tree. In order to see someone’s tree, one must join that person’s tree, and yet I have yet to find an explanation of what that entails. Also, they do not seem to answer emails, even though when one calls for information, one is told to email and an answer will be forthcoming in a day or two. I have yet to receive one.
LikeLike
I don’t use Smart Matches for just that reason. I don’t want someone’s assumptions added to my tree. If it doesn’t have a legitimate source (and most don’t) then I don’t use it. I check all real sources, so far I have not found anything useful in Smart Matches. Record matches on the other hand are great. I bought the Premier Plus for a year and will download as much as I can. Then I will go back to using Legacy which is in my opinion a more sophisticated program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not like that FTB calls “smart matches” a source. I have tried to follow a person’s smart match back to the person he got it from, and all I get is another smart match. If it seems the person is actually a match to my ancestor I want a real source, not a “smart match,” It looks to me as if too many people are just adding matches without any real basis for knowing whether it is true or not. I wish I could get an explanation of what it means to join someone’s tree. In order to look at another person’s information, one must join their tree. But I can find nothing explaining what this means and why I would wish to do it. I have called MyHeritage to ask questions and am told I must send an email and it will be answered in a day or two. I have done this numerous times and have yet to get an answer.
LikeLike
Hi, I’ve done this a few times so I understand what they mean by joining their tree. Basically, you’re joining their tree SITE so that you can look around and see what’s involved. Each tree SITE has its own manager and has to choose whether or not to let you see their data and whether or not to accept the smart match.
For the most part what I’ve seen is that most people are MyHeritage family tree users only, so they don’t have the data membership to load sources. I find my best avenue is to find the tree manager, message them, and have a discussion about their tree. Often they’ll tell me where else to find the information that they have, or just invite me to their tree site to look around. If I don’t feel its a good match, I send them a polite thank you and take myself out of their tree. If it is a good match I have new people to interact with.
The thing I will say is that I’ve found it MOST beneficial for connecting with German researchers who seem more reticent to use Ancestry, FMP, or FSFT. Commenting often gets me into a discussion which leads to emails and real connections made. Its a different view of looking at a family tree – not quite a data repository like Ancestry but interactive and connected like FSFT, so I look at it as having a different level of clarity and data collection than I would a well-sourced private tree on Ancestry or Genes Reunited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Your explanation was most helpful. I will take your suggestions.
LikeLike
My only comment would be, Does IT print out or show on screen a pedigree type setup, as I don’t LIKE at all MyHertiage’s horiz. setup!!!!
LikeLike
The onscreen presentation of pedigrees is similar in Family Tree Builder to those on MyHeritage.com. The printed reports are available in several formats that are optimized for printing, not for on-screen presentation.
LikeLike
Dick, thank you for your detailed article. Also, I like how you apparently do not censure even critical comments posted here. Question: You stated that the Windows and Mac versions of Family Tree Builder allow, for free, an unlimited number of people. Will the android version of FTB
also allow an unlimited number of people for free?
LikeLiked by 1 person
—> Will the android version of FTB also allow an unlimited number of people for free?
I am not aware of any plans to produce an Android version of Family Tree Builder. MyHeritage does produce apps for both Android and Apple iOS mobile devices but those apps are not called Family Tree Builder and do not resemble the programs for Mac and Windows. You can learn more about the mobile apps at http://blog.myheritage.com/2011/12/new-myheritage-app-for-iphone-ipad-android-released-today/
LikeLike
When my son-in-law imported my FTM Ancestry tree via GEDCOM into FTB7, the FTB file was corrupted. Initially everything seemed to be okay, but some dates were totally missing and other dates were incorrect; i.e., my father’s DOB was assigned as my mother’s, two of my siblings dates were missing and mine was correct. I didn’t expect my pictures to transition over, so that was not as much of a disappointment. Perhaps FTB8 would work, so he might give that a try. I have had good success transitioning from FTM to RootsMagic as a direct transfer from an older version.
LikeLike
I have many pictures in my Family Tree Maker software, sometimes 20 for one person. Am I correct in assuming that I must continue to use FTM because all these media items will not export into another genealogy program?
LikeLike
In reality, I don’t know of ANY way to export a tree from one type of software to another or from one online tree to another…except to use the Gedcom. Sadly it does not matter how you are achieving this, a Gedcom does not transfer photos, documents and sometimes will not even transfer sources attached. I think it is best to pick ONE good on- board software for your Computer (Mac or PC) and try to stick to it. I have kept my very large tree this way for some years.Yes, it makes me kind of a stick in the mud about keeping my tree mostly localized but it sure has eliminated the worry of how to move an online tree back and forth to other locations or to new software. If I want to dabble with online smart matches etc for hard to find individuals or share part of my tree, I just upload a partial Gedcom i.e.(one branch or family) of my tree to a website such as My Heritage or Ancestry. I have used Legacy Family Tree software since its inception and love it. I keep my main file in Dropbox and this makes my working tree accessible all the time for my other PC computers, I use Legacy’s Families program (free) to sync to my Android mobile devices. Families for Legacy sync is easy to use. I also create a backup of my main Legacy working family file, usually weekly and store it in 3 different off-site locations.That gives me backups that can be accessed any time; from my main computer, from 2 external hard drives or from another Cloud service too. Creating those backups and putting them in 3-4 locations for safekeeping take less than 10 minutes each week and gives me multiple backups of everything, including 100s of pictures and documents that I have attached to my tree. I would only lose data that I had entered very recently if for some reason the entire internet (including cloud services) were to go belly-up, assuming I religiously backed up my main file at each weeks end. Of course you could create these backups more or less frequently as you wanted to, I simply choose to do it at each weeks end. P.S. I also know that the newest version of Reunion for Mac works pretty much this same way, using Dropbox and syncing to your mobile IOS devices automatically as I have a family member that uses it. Maybe Dick could write a more in depth article about this too if he hasn’t already and I may have missed it!
LikeLike
Thanks for posting the excellent comments.
—> Maybe Dick could write a more in depth article about this too if he hasn’t already and I may have missed it!
I have written several times about the need to make multiple backup copies and also the need to store them in different places. If you do that, you will be safe from any one service going belly up or from any one copy being destroyed by fire, flood, hurricanes, and other disasters. To find some of my past articles about how to store backup copies, start at https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%22L.O.C.K.S.S.%22
LikeLike
Family Tree Maker creates a gedcom export that contains links to all of your media. I have imported this gedcom into Legacy and I believe all the media imported – you must do the import on the same computer you used for the export or the links won’t work. I have recently tried the same gedcom file with Family Tree Builder and some media didn’t import – I have written to their help desk. I have also written to them about their claim in the import dialog that they can import a Family Tree Maker ftm or ftmb file – wouldn’t that be a winner? My import failed with an error message. I’ll update this post if/when I get help
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right now I have given myself the luxury of paying for both the expanded version of myHeritage along with the free FTB AND ALSO running it side-by-side with deluxe Ancestry.com and FTM, and I am flooded almost every other day with tons of “smart matches” from Heritage, but the problem over the last few months is that my tree in Heritage is expanding horizontally with cousin-type entries whereas what I am really interested in is tracing my ancestors back vertically to the old country and I get virtually zero on that. So while I am spending hours expanding my tree horizontally, I’m getting nowhere finding what I think of as my roots. Is there any way to make myHeritage and FTB concentrate its searches vertically back to the old countries?
Nate
LikeLike
I thought I would give MyHeritage a try just to see what options are available. I am a Brother’s Keeper user and VERY happy with it. I am a stickler for sources and was very disappointed that upon uploading my GEDCOM, only the main source title came across. No page #’s, certificate #’s, publishers, dates, nothing but the main source line. I’m sure it had to do with the GEDCOM Tags, but I would NEVER even think about using it for my main program without a good source base.
LikeLike
Dick, Can you please expand on Cheri Hopkins Feb 12th 2:45 am comment about putting her “main Legacy file in to Dropbox so that she can access her Legacy working file from any one of her other computers”? Being able to do this without any problems would be very convenient for those of us with both a laptop and a desktop. Can you think of any problems that might result from doing this? If I did this with FTM, do you think Tree Sync could get confused in any way?
LikeLike
—-> Dick, Can you please expand on Cheri Hopkins Feb 12th 2:45 am comment about putting her “main Legacy file in to Dropbox so that she can access her Legacy working file from any one of her other computers”?
Yes. Many people (including me) place their genealogy databases from Legacy Family Tree, Family Tree Builder, Family Tree Maker, RootsMagic, AncestralQuest, Reunion, Heredis, MacFamily Tree, and other genealogy programs into a subdirectory (a folder) in DropBox or Google Drive or most any other online file storage service.
This provides two major advantages: (1.) the database is automatically backed up within minutes whenever changes are made, providing cheap and easy methods of retrieving the database in case of a disaster and (2.) allowing the database to be shared between two or more computers.
For instance, if you have the same genealogy program installed on your desktop and laptop computers, keeping the database in DropBox or Google Drive or most any other online file strage service means that both computers will have quick and immediate access to the latest database at all times. There is no need to copy files from one computer with flashdrives, CD-ROM disks, or other manual methods. The file storage software will do that for you automatically.
The only caveat is to not have two computers try to access the same database at the same time! Most genealogy programs are not designed for that and databases can become corrupted if that is attempted.
If you do want to have two or more computers (or people) access the same database at the same time, there are ways to do that but those methods do not use DropBox or other file storage services. Instead, you can have hundreds of users access the same database at the same time if using a cloud-based genealogy app such as: MyHeritage.com, the Next Generation of Genealogy Sitebuilding, (usually abbreviated as “TNG”), Webtrees.net, PhpGedView, Findmypast.com, Ancestry.com, WeRelate.org, WikiTree.com, and perhaps others. But that is another story for another time…
LikeLike
Since FTM does not include tasks in their GEDCOM, and they do not sync to ancestry.com, is there a way to import them directly into Family Tree Builder? Do Family Tree Builder tasks sync with MyHeritage?
One of the biggest drawbacks of FTM, for me, is that I cannot see my tasks or have access to them except through a computer.
Thanks for your patience in addressing so many questions…
Dave
LikeLike
—> Since FTM does not include tasks in their GEDCOM, and they do not sync to ancestry.com, is there a way to import them directly into Family Tree Builder?
Not that I know of. There are only three methods of putting information into Family Tree Builder: (1.) manually enter the data on your keyboard (ugh!), with a GEDCOM file created by some other genealogy program, or (3.) synchronizing with data that is already in MyHeritage.com.
If the other genealogy program does not place everything into the GEDCOM file, there is no method for Family Tree Maker or any other genealogy program to retrieve that missing info.
—> Do Family Tree Builder tasks sync with MyHeritage?
Yes.
LikeLike
Thanks Dick. I use several Mac’s. Do you recommend simply putting an “alias” of FTM’s main file into Dropbox, or is it better to drag and drop its main file in to Dropbox? Should it make any difference?
LikeLike
I would place the main database in DropBox.
LikeLike
I’ve never married images with my family tree software or an online family tree. It seems to me it would be a good idea to know where your images are stored on your hard drive or cloud storage so that you could repopulate images in a family tree.
LikeLike
Hi, Dick. I have 12K ancestors in my TMG database, and read your article with interest. I was concerned to see no mention of sourcing and source capabilities, which to me is what (back in the old days, anyway) people doing quality genealogy really cared about…and what made some of the more basic software programs really lame by comparison. Is everything dumbed down to free-form sourcing in FTB like FTM? Or can you actually create sources and match your facts to them? This is my deal-breaker, so I’d appreciate you speaking to it. Thanks!
LikeLike
—> Is everything dumbed down to free-form sourcing in FTB like FTM?
No. Family Tree Builder supports source citations and, in fact, sources obtained from MyHeritage.com will create source citations already filled in for you automatically. For any other source citations, you will have to enter them manually. See http://helpcenter.myheritage.com/Family-Site/Family-Tree/634030922504451937/Where-can-I-see-add-and-edit-sources-on-my-family-site.htm for the details.
LikeLike
Is there any way to make myHeritage and FTB concentrate its searches vertically back to the old countries instead of constantly expanding horizontally?
LikeLike
Several times I have tried to download FTB to my Windows 10 computer. Each time it has failed. What can I do? I would like to try it since I am currently using TMG.
LikeLike
John, this link may help:
http://tinyurl.com/z38qbe5
Nate
LikeLike
I am encouraged by your article and remain optimistic about migrating to FTB in spite of frustrations faced in activities to date. I am migrating using GEDCOM from FTM-14 and each time I make a conversion, problems occur and there does not seem to be any energy from their support organization to help me. I have even paid for every feature and product they offer with an understanding that I would receive a more premier level of support. The last explanation from almost 2 weeks ago (March 13th) was “Unfortunately the person that I need to assist me with this is out of office and will not be back until next week. I will hopefully be able to provide you with a solution on Monday of next week after consulting with my colleague.”
Also, MyHeritage should take a page out of the RootsMagic book. I recently checked out the migration of FTM-14 to RootsMagic using their direct conversion feature. I can’t believe how simple and complete that experience was. I migrated almost 10K people and about 9K media (photo & other) items in what appears with perfect results. I have not been able to find any deficiencies or losses. Really impressive and it would be wonderful if MyHeritage could do the same thing and get off this problematic GEDCOM strategy.
Oh well . . . . . my migration strategy continues and I remain optimistic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have FTB on my MAC and am having issues with sync. An Error message that “wine” is the problem, seems not the liquid type but something that causes the computer to freeze up. Any comments, is this an issue with MAC and FTB?
LikeLike
It could be either with the Mac or with Family Tree Builder. WINE is an acronym for “Wine Is Not an Emulator” and is a popular piece of software used to make Windows programs run on Macintosh systems. You can read more about WINE at https://www.winehq.org/ although I doubt if that will help troubleshoot the problem.
LikeLike
I have been using MyHeritage for a few years, and whilst I am no expert at this I recently upgraded the FTB to version 8. In the main it works ok for me except when printing reports. Prior to Ver 8 when publishing a report it printed all the notes about 60 of them – now since I’ve upgraded it does not except 2?. I have also upgraded to Premium Plus and was told that I would get priority support? I do not believe this is the case as I am having great difficulty making contact?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am a Premium Plus MyHeritage customer. As such, I am promised a priority service when requiring assistance. Regrettably, this has not materialised on at least two occasions. The most recent being an email request (from the “contact us” link in MyHeritage) on 5 October. So far nobody has answered my question. Today I tried phoning the UK help number. Numerous attempts yielded the same reply “We are currently unavailable, please call back and we will be happy to assist you”. Such a message is not helpful as there is no mention of when to call back nor reason why they are ‘unavailable’ during published times of service. Overall, I am very unhappy with the customer support provided by this organisation.
LikeLike
—> Today I tried phoning the UK help number.
Most customer service departments do not work on Sundays.
LikeLike
Agreed, but this Company does work on Sundays according to the published timetable. They do not work on Friday afternoons and Saturdays as they are based in Israel.
LikeLike
The gedcom export function is soo bad, than even family builder is not able then to import from it! So dont rely on that. Although the export from website (after synching) seems to work without issues…
LikeLike
Hello Dick, I’ve been with My Heritage for over five years and love it. However, since using version 8, I can no longer sort photos by association. Which is a big help with finding photos attached to a specific family. Also, they have dropped the gravesite/tombstone category. I now get some duplicated images or lost images when generating a report. I also paid for an upgraded version of Complete Genealogy Reporter, which is what is already built into FTB. When generating a book report, it will report missing image files. What I found was the missing files are all the tombstone images. Not sure what to do here. Can I uninstall version 8 and then reinstall version 7? Would I lose all my date and photos if I do so? Thanks, Steve
LikeLike
—> Not sure what to do here.
Contact MyHeritage customer service. They can help you better and probably faster than anyone else can. They have a good reputation for helping although I suspect their offices will not be open until Monday.
LikeLike