Hands On with Family Tree Builder version 8

Last week, MyHeritage announced the release of an updated version of Family Tree Builder for Windows. (A Macintosh version will be available within a few weeks.) I have now spent several hours with the new Windows version and thought I would describe my experiences with it. Earlier versions of Family Tree Builder for Windows and Macintosh from MyHeritage have always been surprisingly powerful and full featured genealogy programs that are available free of charge. I expected the same would be true of the new version 8.

Family Tree Builder is not an entry-level program that is restricted in any manner. There is no upgrade to a paid version; everything is available in the free version. Family Tree Builder is free forever and is used by millions of people worldwide. The program helps you research your family history, build your family tree, and add photos, historical records, and more.

NOTE: MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter. One of the reasons why I am delighted to have the company as a sponsor is because the company offers a number of free and reasonably-priced products and services. While I certainly may be accused of bias in writing about my sponsor’s product, I do believe I would have written essentially the same review even if I did not have a relationship with the company.

Family Tree Builder shares many of the same features of other genealogy programs but has one capability that is especially useful: it will synchronize its data with the MyHeritage.com web site. You can enter your data in Family Tree Builder and click on SYNC to have all your data transferred to a public or private section on MyHeritage.com. Likewise, you can enter some or all your data on the MyHertage.com web site, launch Family Tree Builder in your computer, click on SYNC, and the data will be copied to your computer. As you add new records or update existing records again in the future, you can keep both copies synchronized simply by clicking on SYNC every time, before and after you use the program.

Most genealogy programs primarily function as a place to store your research results. Indeed, Family Tree Builder will do that as well; but it is also a powerful research tool that works in conjunction with the MyHeritage.com web site to find new records of interest. Very few other programs will do that, and the few that do are not as successful as the combination of MyHeritage.com and Family Tree Builder. Not bad for a free program! I’ll write more about the research capabilities shortly.

When Family Tree Builder is first installed, you may start by entering data manually or by importing a GEDCOM file on the MyHeritage.com web site or by importing a GEDCOM file into your own copy of Family Tree Builder in your computer. Either method works well and can be used to keep your computer in sync with the web site. Some people will appreciate having an up-to-date copy on the web at all times while others will not want to keep a copy of their data online. Either way, you can synchronize or not as you wish. In fact, Family Tree Builder works well as a free-standing program; there is no need to ever transfer data to the web if you do not wish to do so. You don’t even need to create an account on MyHeritage.com if you wish to use Family Tree Builder all by itself. It’s your choice.

Installing Family Tree Builder is as simple as any other Windows program. Go to the MyHeritage web site at https://www.myheritage.com/family-tree-builder and click on FREE DOWNLOAD. Once the file is downloaded to your computer, double-click on the new file and follow the instructions that appear on your computer’s screen. In less than one minute, Family Tree Builder will be running in your computer.

The program is available in a LOT of different languages. During installation, the user is prompted to select a language from a very long list of choices. It even has two different selections for English: U.S. and U.K. I selected U.S. English.

Family Tree Builder can synchronize your family tree as stored in your computer with your online site at MyHeritage.com whenever you change any entries in your family tree. This serves as an automatic backup of your data, protecting you from loss or damage due to problems with hard disk drive crashes, power failures, computer malfunctions, human error, or more. If you select the option to keep your computer and the web site in sync, you have a safe backup copy of your information at all times.

One thing that I appreciate is that all data synchronizations are secure and encrypted.

Another nice feature of having your data available in a public or private area on MyHeritage is that it will work well with the Android and Apple iOS apps from MyHeritage. You can easily carry your entire family tree, including pictures, notes, and citations, in your cell phone or tablet computer. This can be a great research tool when working in libraries and archives.

Once launched, not only does Family Tree Builder appear, but also a video player appears in a web browser. I would strongly suggest you watch the video as it provides a good introduction to the operation of Family Tree Builder.

Immediately after installing Family Tree Builder, I selected the Quick Start option, which lets you import a GEDCOM file or import data from an earlier version of Family Tree Builder or find records online. In my case, I already had a large database online at MyHeritage.com, so I elected to import that data from the web site. About 2 minutes later, I had a complete genealogy database of about 3,000 people in my aging Windows 7 computer, all without the errors or omissions that are common with GEDCOM imports. The data appeared to be an exact copy of the information that I had previously entered on the MyHeritage web site. Simple.

I soon realized that I had not updated my information on the MyHeritage web site for a few months. I decided to first enter a few records manually, including the death date, picture, and obituary of a recently-deceased relative. I found all this to be intuitive; data entry was easy and only required a few seconds for each item.

I then decided to let MyHeritage’s Smart Matches and Record Detective go look for any more information that I did not already have in my personal database. I was soon overwhelmed! Thousands of matches appeared. It had only been a few months since I had last updated my information, but the MyHeritage servers obviously had been busy obtaining new records! MyHeritage says it has more than 6 billion historical records from newspapers, vital records, and much more. You can view, confirm, or reject any records as you feel appropriate. I did all this from Family Tree Builder in my computer although I could also have done the same thing on the MyHeritage.com web site. A click of SYNC would then make the two copies identical to each other.

I do not believe in simply importing dozens or even hundreds of records at once. I want to check each record, one at a time, to make sure it (1.) applies to the correct person and (2.) contains accurate information. Luckily, the MyHeritage matching process is designed to do just that.

Family Tree Builder takes advantage of several matching technologies. Details about MyHeritage’s Smart Matching may be found at http://helpcenter.myheritage.com/Research/Smart-Matches/, Details about MyHeritage’s Record Matching may be found at http://helpcenter.myheritage.com/Research/Record-Matches/. Details about MyHeritage’s Record Detective may be found at http://goo.gl/R3tiAu.

The matching technology not only looks for names, but also searches for the birth dates and the names of parents, spouse(s), siblings, and children of the people already in your personal database. When the software finds similar tree profiles, MyHeritage tells the user, and the user may then confirm the match or not. If confirmed, the details of the matching record are copied to the user’s personal database.

In my experience, MyHeritage’s matching technology has always accurately identified relatives about 99% of the time, unlike some other online matching services. The accuracy appears to be the best in the industry. In several hours’ of use, MyHeritage identified several thousand possible matches to records already in my database, adding spouses, children, parents, cousins, aunts, and uncles I previously had not entered. In those thousands of matches, exactly ONE record might have been in error although I am not certain. It identified a record of a person who had the same name as my great-uncle, along with the same spouse’s name and a slightly different list of children. The record came from a town about 15 miles from where I believe my great-uncle lived. Perhaps it is two separate records for the same man. Then again, it might be records of two different men who had the same name. I have added that one entry to my list of “future research tasks to be performed” but have not yet added it to my genealogy database.

Out of the several thousand potential matches I have looked at today, that is exactly ONE possible mismatch. I do not know of any other genealogy services that has that degree of matching accuracy.

Each person found by the automated software is presented as a POSSIBLE relative; the user can decide the actions to be taken for each identified potential relative: add to the database, reject the person, or save for future research without adding to the Family Tree Builder database at this time.

As a result, in several hours recently, I added thousands of new entries to my database, including the birth dates and maiden names of aunts and great-aunts I knew years ago but never knew their maiden names or birthdates. Most of those records came from extracted state marriage records that appear on the MyHeritage web site. I also found military service dates of many men in my database. Most of the new records were about older relatives whom I knew years ago but are now deceased. Because I personally knew most of these people and because almost all the matches were from government records, I do believe almost all of these matches are accurate.

Not all free genealogy programs can store large databases. However, Family Tree Builder can handle an unlimited number of facts, notes, sources, photos, and multimedia items to each person and family. It also easily handles same sex marriages and other non-traditional families.

I spent most of my time today updating records in my family tree with new information. However, I did look at a number of other features in Family Tree Builder and found that most of them appear to be unchanged or having minor changes from the previous version:

Charts – Create, customize and print beautiful charts and reports, even all-in-one charts.

– Create, customize and print beautiful charts and reports, even all-in-one charts. Private Family Site – Share your family history on your very own secure family web site. You can optionally publish (synchronize) your data in Family Tree Builder with the MyHeritage.com web site. You can keep it private, visible only to yourself. If you wish, you might share it with a limited number of people, such as a few cousins or perhaps your siblings.Then again, if you do not synchronize, your private data remains only on your own Windows or Macintosh computer, not visible to anyone else. Your choice.

– Share your family history on your very own secure family web site. You can optionally publish (synchronize) your data in Family Tree Builder with the MyHeritage.com web site. You can keep it private, visible only to yourself. If you wish, you might share it with a limited number of people, such as a few cousins or perhaps your siblings.Then again, if you do not synchronize, your private data remains only on your own Windows or Macintosh computer, not visible to anyone else. Your choice. Top-notch security – Control every aspect of your privacy online and offline.

– Control every aspect of your privacy online and offline. GEDCOM files – Easily import and export GEDCOM files to move your data to and from other genealogy programs.

– Easily import and export GEDCOM files to move your data to and from other genealogy programs. Maps – Discover where your ancestors came from and follow the migrations of people in your family tree.

– Discover where your ancestors came from and follow the migrations of people in your family tree. Mobile – Display and update your family tree on the go with MyHeritage’s free mobile apps for Android and Apple iOS cell phones and tablet computers.

Summation

I am impressed with the capabilities of this powerful free program. You can enter information about ancestors from the keyboard, one at a time, or by importing a GEDCOM file that you have created from another genealogy program, or by automatically matching your tree to millions of others online at the MyHeritage web site. The program will also export a GEDCOM file if you wish to transfer data to another program or to a cloud-based genealogy site.

I love Family Tree Builder’s capability to synchronize data with the MyHeritage web site and to find matching records on that site. I believe it is the only free genealogy program that will synchronize data in both directions with a major genealogy web site’s databases.

The free Family Tree Builder program allows you to add an unlimited number of people to your database. The new version 8 has significantly improved the speed when using large databases containing thousands of records. In use on my older Windows 7 laptop, clicking with the mouse on a record usually resulted in a new screen appearing within the blink of an eye.

Family Tree Builder will create, customize, and print beautiful charts, timelines, and reports, including some gorgeous all-in-one charts. It also displays impressive maps showing where your ancestors lived and traveled. Migration paths become obvious when displayed on these maps. The program allows you to load your own discoveries back to the MyHeritage.com web site, where you can either share the information with everyone or else keep it in a private web site that only you can see.

Not bad for a free program! There is no “plus version” or anything else that requires payment. It bears repeating: the free version includes everything.

You can learn more about Family Tree Builder and also download the free program at: https://www.myheritage.com/family-tree-builder. Information about the free Android and Apple iOS apps for handheld devices may be found at https://www.myheritage.com/mobile.

Family Tree Builder is now my preferred free genealogy program.

Follow-up on February 11: The folks at MyHeritage pointed out I had a typo in the above article: I wrote that MyHeritage has 5 million historical records. That’s wrong. The site had 5 billion (not million) records but even that number recently increased to 6 billion. I corrected the number in the above article. My thanks to the MyHeritage crew for the correction.