Future Plans for Family Tree Maker

There has been a lot of news lately from Family Tree Maker, a popular genealogy program formerly produced by Ancestry.com. (See https://goo.gl/BDkhPQ for my recent articles about the program.) At the RootsTech2016 conference last week, I had a chance to talk for a while with two representatives from Software MacKiev, the new owners of Family Tree Maker. I didn’t record or write verbatim what was said, but here is a summary of the information they told me:

The software developers at Software MacKiev are already very familiar with Family Tree Maker. In fact, they wrote the Macintosh version under contract to Ancestry.com. In order to make the Macintosh version compatible with and similar to the Windows version, they also had to learn a lot about the Windows version of the program.

The biggest issues today with both versions of Family Tree Maker are (1.) stability and (2.) speed. The programmers at Software MacKiev ar already working to improve both the stability and the performance of both products. Improvement of stability and speed will the primary goals for at least the next year.

Because of today’s emphasis on both stability and speed, the company is not yet working on adding any new features to the program. New features are probably at least a year away. In fact, the company has not yet even developed a list of possible new features.

The emphasis on improving the present product’s speed and stability strikes me as good news for all present Family Tree Maker users who do not wish to switch to a different product. I would not expect any upgrades in the next two or three months as it does take time to develop and properly test improvements. However, I suspect the long-term improvements will be worth the wait.