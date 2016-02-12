Future Plans for Family Tree Maker

There has been a lot of news lately from Family Tree Maker, a popular genealogy program formerly produced by Ancestry.com. (See https://goo.gl/BDkhPQ for my recent articles about the program.) At the RootsTech2016 conference last week, I had a chance to talk for a while with two representatives from Software MacKiev, the new owners of Family Tree Maker. I didn’t record or write verbatim what was said, but here is a summary of the information they told me:
The software developers at Software MacKiev are already very familiar with Family Tree Maker. In fact, they wrote the Macintosh version under contract to Ancestry.com. In order to make the Macintosh version compatible with and similar to the Windows version, they also had to learn a lot about the Windows version of the program.
The biggest issues today with both versions of Family Tree Maker are (1.) stability and (2.) speed. The programmers at Software MacKiev ar already working to improve both the stability and the performance of both products. Improvement of stability and speed will the primary goals for at least the next year.
Because of today’s emphasis on both stability and speed, the company is not yet working on adding any new features to the program. New features are probably at least a year away. In fact, the company has not yet even developed a list of possible new features.
The emphasis on improving the present product’s speed and stability strikes me as good news for all present Family Tree Maker users who do not wish to switch to a different product. I would not expect any upgrades in the next two or three months as it does take time to develop and properly test improvements. However, I suspect the long-term improvements will be worth the wait.
31 Comments
“Future” plans?? Is this in contrast to “present” plans or “past” plans?
Great. We appreciate your concerns and sharing of info. Thank you
Bob, that’s a great links, thanks for sharing. I am pretty cynical about Ancestry.com and FTM after this fiasco but I was pleased to see MacKiev understood the value and importance of a brand loyalty and passion. They acknowledge the existing brand reputation of FTM and by re-writing code and fixing bugs, they can build of that. In other words they understand the users of their software and the importance of their loyalty. Clearly Ancestry.com know nothing of this concept. So it seems FTM is in much better hands now. Let’s all hope so.
That’s the best news I have heard since the mess. Question: What will/are the Cost’s associated with bringing FTM back to one’s preferred Programs either Starting or/Updating their Trees from a previous Program? I Hate having Issues with Ancestry’s Tree (Mine) since they gave up on FTM. I don’t know what had caused it, but my Tree is Totally a Mess! with wrong dates attached to people they don’t belong to and people in with Families they don’t belong with etc, etc. I had made a download of a GEDCOM File to save my Tree before I continued to Update it, since then My tree is a mess.
I’ve been using FTM when it was in in very early version unknown. Like just into windows. Don’t desire to change so I am happy. Speed is not so much the issue here as a stable platform is more important. Mine shuts down way too often.
I too am sticking with an early version of FTM-16, before the big “improvement” (despite buying and downloading all updates). It is simple, stable, and does not have the cluttered desktop that I dislike in “modern” genealogy software. I have written to MacKiev asking for an overlay of the improved FTM so that it can look like the old FTM that proved so very popular with us researchers. They said they would think about it, but they did reply.
It’s very interesting when you look at the timeline. FTM is being discontinued in December. The announcement that Software MacKiev would acquire FTM was made and the owners are at RootsTech a week later with a nice booth, announcing a new release date of March 1st, and giving a very detailed interview on their current plans. I’m not suspicious of the new owners but Ancestry falls into another category entirely.
It all smells a bit fishy, doesn’t it?
Knowing how Ancestry works – yes, very fishy.
Not fishy. Of course, MacKiev has details. They developed the Mac version for Ancestry.
I don’t consider speed or stability the major issues, I consider the fact that it has a non-standard GEDCOM format.
I’ve been using a version of FTM that is over 10 years old, and I’m just fine with it.
I’m happy with my older version also. I updated from version 6 to version 11 and I’m happy with it.
I am very pleased that Family Tree Maker is here to stay (for the foreseeable future). I hope that the customer service techs at Ancestry.com will still answer Family Tree Maker-related questions (since I sync my tree to Ancestry from FTM). They have always been very helpful when I’m in a pinch!
Is the current version of FTM compatible with Windows 10?
Yes !!
See here: http://help.ancestry.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5583/kw/windows%2010
Thank you! I’ll try installing it,
Now, will Ancestry.com go back to the orginal format and respect the wishes of their members? I want to know if I can order FTM now. I have never used it and was about to order then it was taken off the market. I want to buy it now. Thanks for a reply.
You can purchase a new working copy on eBay for about $25. Be sure you get a copy that says you can register the product and sync your tree. I have been told that FTM synced with your Ancestry tree is the only way to create a GEDCOM that includes your Ancestry records and media
I want to know if Mackiev is going to make a FTM for the iPad?
—> I want to know if Mackiev is going to make a FTM for the iPad?
MacKiev has made no announcement about an iPad version. In fact, they have stated they intended to spend the first year or so focusing solely on making the Windows and Macintosh versions faster and more stable.
HOWEVER, if you synchronize your Family Tree Maker database with Ancestry.com, you can then use the Ancestry.com iPad, iPhone, or Android apps to do most of the things you would want. That is available today. See http://www.ancestry.com/cs/ancestry-app for details.
I would say they need to walk before they decide to run. I’m glad it’s sticking around!
Has Ancestry.com committed the company to continue to honor registration of newly purchased software and to continue to allow customers to sync their online personal tree with the program on their home computer into the foreseeable future?
The company has promised to “support current owners of Family Tree Maker at least through January 1, 2017. During this time, all features of the software, including TreeSync™, will continue to work, and Member Services will be available to assist with user questions.”
Details may be found in the Ancestry announcement at http://blogs.ancestry.com/ancestry/2015/12/08/ancestry-to-retire-family-tree-maker-software/
Very glad to hear about the emphasis on improving stability and performance of Family Tree Maker over adding new bells and whistles. At some point I would love to see the ability to run truly custom reports, taking full advantage of the capabilities of a database.
Genealogy technology expert Tamura Jones has a fantastic interview with Software Mackiev president Jack Minsky.
http://www.tamurajones.net/NewFamilyTreeMakerFuture.xhtml
It answers many more question.
Yes! I am looking forward to improvement of speed and stability for the Mac version!
I’ve been using FTM since 2001 and haven’t found another program as good. Currently I use FTM2014 on a win10 OS and have no problems with it. I. too, was quite dismayed when I heard the news from Ancestry of the discontinuing of FTM. I don’t quite understand why since FTM is considered the best product for genealogy.I hope MacKiev doesn’t change things except for one. Until the 2005 version I could export a wall chart that printed out both vertically and horizontally allowing me to have a complete showing of my tree with cropping. Ancestry changed that to print only vertically and now my wall chart of 1,024 people is cropped when exported for printing making it impossible to have a complete chart. That is the only feature I wish they would change back.
It’s March 1st. Why is MacKiev not selling or updating FTMM as promised?
Well someone’s got it…. See http://www.tamurajones.net/Ancestry.comAndSoftwareMacKievFamilyTreeMakerGEDCOMHeader.xhtml
Did you go to their website today? It’s front and center and for sale. (I’m typing this about 11:45 pm PST.)
I don’t understand all the computer language, ok, I
m still using the windows 98 version, I haven’t liked any of the newer version, just like windows 10 I downloaded it on my computer and boom totally lost my family tree, had to take my computer into a shop , and had it removed and back to windows 7 , next my script is up in Feb, for renewing. who do I pay for this will I have to do more down loading for it, I ‘m to old for change , please make it simple for us , I’ve been a longtime costumer and getting sick of the word change.
