Family Tree Maker Is Updated and Ready To Ship

According to an article in the Ancestry.com Blog:

“Since our last announcement about Software MacKiev acquiring Family Tree Maker, we’re excited to let you know that Software MacKiev has officially begun shipping updated versions of Family Tree Maker Windows 2014 and Mac 3.

“This is a free update for current users of the 2014 / Mac 3 versions. With this, you will have continued access to Ancestry Hints, Ancestry searches and are able to continue to save your tree on Ancestry and keep it consistent with your tree in Family Tree Maker.”

Full details, including information about where to purchase the latest version, may be found at: http://goo.gl/vgCVKQ.