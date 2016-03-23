Mocavo is Moving to Findmypast

As predicted about two months ago (see my earlier article at http://goo.gl/e6Q4VX), “Mocavo will be incorporated into Findmypast to create a single experience for customers interested in discovering more about their family history.” The merger will happen this evening.

An announcement sent to Mocavo customers early this morning states “We’re contacting you to let you know that the Mocavo website will be closing midnight tonight (Wednesday 23rd March) and that your account will be moving over to Findmypast in the next few days. Plus, over the coming weeks, all of Mocavo’s records and much, much more will soon be available on Findmypast.”

Mocavo customers are also receiving a 30 day trial completely free as a little welcome gift. You’ll receive more information about this in a follow-up email after it’s been applied.

If you have an online Mocavo family tree, it will be migrated to Findmypast and you will receive a link showing where you can access it shortly. But, if you can’t wait, you can always export your GEDCOM file now.

More information about the merger of the two sites is available at http://www.findmypast.com/mocavo-info.