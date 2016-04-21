MacFamilyTree 8 is Now Available

If you are a Macintosh user, you will want to read this! I saw a preview of MacFamilyTree 8 a few weeks ago when it was still being developed and I was very impressed. Version 8 has now been released and is available to everyone. It is a major update and contains a lot of new features. In my opinion, MacFamilyTree has the most “Mac-like” graphical user interface of any genealogy program I have ever seen on any operating system. It uses the Mac’s graphics capabilities better than any other genealogy program. It also is super easy to navigate up and down your family tree, in and out all the various branches, and to quickly identify relationships. It also is very good at finding “problems” with your data.

Version 8 now has been released and is available to everyone in the Macintosh App Store for $29.99 US. Please note that is a 50% discount for everyone and will be available until July, 17th – no matter if you own a previous version or not. The price will increase after July 17, probably to the normal price of $59.99 US. You can also download and use a free demo of version 8 to use for a while to see whether or not this is the genealogy program for you. I suggest you try it.

A matching MobileFamilyTree 8 for iOS app is also now available.

MacFamilyTree is available in 14 languages. It requires Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite or higher. For the sync between different devices an iCloud account is required.

I now have MacFamilyTree Version 8 installed on my iMac and am learning about all the many features available. You can find a number of screen shots of MacFamilyTree in operation at http://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree/visualize. For more information, look at: http://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree.

Here is the long, long list of the new features in version 8, as listed on the MacFamilyTree web site:

New Interactive Tree

Much improved layout

Beautiful new look

Navigate, add and enter persons faster than ever

Better FamilySearch integration

Force Touch supported

Completely configureable

Display up to 8 generations of ancestors and descendants at once, including brothers & sisters

Full keyboard control for browsing the Interactive Tree

Completely new user interface

Much better usage of screen space

Configureable functions layout

Hide functions you do not use often

Quick keyboard navigation

Global back and forward history similar to a web browser

New database management window

Smart Filters

See only relevant entries from your database you’re currently focusing on

Create and save complex search filters (all living women in Texas)

Available for Persons, Families, Sources, Places and ToDos

Also available for most reports to create specialized reports from a subset of persons from your tree

Powerful new Sidebar Lists

Completely redesigned Person, Family, Place, Source and ToDo sidebar lists

Much improved search options

Configureable grouping/sectioning options (for example by birth place, last name, creation date and so on)

Sorting options greatly enhanced

Available in the Edit, Views and Reports sections

Custom Event & Fact types

Create your own Person Events, Facts or Family Events, and record any kind of information

All reports and views adapted to display custom events and fact types

Hide event and fact types you do not use often

Easily import data from other genealogy apps

More default event and fact types added

Improved management of event icons

Improved edit mode

Adjustable font size for all edit sections

Improved keyboard navigation

Improved event, fact and source lists

Optionally larger sizes for parents, partners and children above and below the edit view

Better readability

Better performance

Change Log

All changes in your database are recorded for further reference

Keep track of when you worked on which records

See all change log entries for a specific person or family directly in the edit sections

Much improved performance

All parts of MacFamilyTree & MobileFamilyTree heavily optimized

Improved memory usage

GEDCOM support

Much improved compatibility with other apps

Better handling of custom GEDCOM tags from other genealogy apps

Improved importing performance

Detailed error reporting

Improved and configureable character encoding detection

Navigation Timeline

Quickly see and select persons related to the person you are currently editing

See when events happened in a person’s lifetime

Available in all edit functions

Plausibility testing

Checks for many different kinds of data integrity problems like „buried before death“

Available for the Interactive Tree or when editing persons or families

Improved places management

Map added to check if the selected place is the correct one

Improved automatic batch coordinate lookup

Rewritten places merge including automatic merge suggestions

Improved FamilySearch integration

Auto-Login option added

Improved performance when matching and downloading persons

Support for more event types

Other

Unknown gender option added

Charts & Reports options revamped for better numerical input

More sorting & grouping options for the Person List report

Name Distribution can now be displayed for first name

Labels can now be displayed in all charts

New Events & Facts statistic chart added

New search sites added to the Web Research feature

Performance of the Media Gallery improved

Improved import from Apple’s Photos app

Person List Report option added to separate name components into different columns

New user manual

The following video illustrates many of the features in MacFamilyTree version 8:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toVfTMKno-g