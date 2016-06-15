Let Your Cell Phone Tell You About “History Here”

History Here is a fascinating cell phone app produced by the History Channel. It displays historical locations that may be hidden all around you, including architecture, museums, battlefields, monuments, famous homes, tombstones, and much more.

You can use it at home to learn what historical events happened near you. However, the History Here app will also come in handy when you’re traveling to a new city as it locates large and small museums alike. It also finds events, both famous and obscure. For instance, the first time I used History Here, it displayed information about the first National Women’s Rights Convention held in 1850 a few miles from my home. Who knew?

Besides historic homes and museums, the app also maps many graves of historic figures. Hit a spot on the map, and you’ll get a brief history lesson. You can save spots and later receive alerts when you’re walking near a mapped site.

History Here has recently added TOURS, a list of curated tours in various cities. The TOURS feature uses locations as a way to learn about historical themes and topics, such as Marilyn Monroe’s Hollywood, Civil War Atlanta, and Al Capone’s Chicago.

Historic locations also can be saved or shared by email, text message, Google Hangouts, Google Drive, Whats App, and a number of other services as well, as long as those services are already installed on your device.

It appears that the History Here app only lists US events and locations. I couldn’t find any for Canada or for other countries.

History Here is available FREE of charge for Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aetn.history.android.historyhere and for iPhone and iPad devices at https://itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZStore.woa/wa/viewSoftware?id=463240522&mt=8.

Note: History Here relies upon the device’s internal GPS receiver to determine the current location. Almost all “smartphones” have a built-in GPS, but not all the tablet computers do so. If your tablet does not contain a GPS, History Here probably will not be able to determine the current location. The app will work best on smartphones.