Legacy.com: the Largest Online Publisher of Obituaries

If you haven’t yet used Legacy.com, you have overlooked a powerful genealogy resource. The company started collecting and publishing obituaries on its web site in 1998. (Older obituaries are not available.)

Today, Legacy.com is the global leader in online obituaries, a top-50 website in the United States, and a destination for over 40 million unique visitors each month around the world. The company publishes obituaries from more than 1,500 newspapers and 3,500 funeral homes across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

As any genealogist might imagine, Legacy.com provides information about people, their lives, their immediate ancestors, and other relatives. It also allows visitors to express condolences, share direct support for families, and celebrate the people who have touched their lives.

The obituaries are usually exact copies of those published locally in newspapers and elsewhere. Many of them describe the deceased persons career, hobbies, and personal interests. A few are humorous. Some on Legacy.com are “asleep in Jesus,” others have “returned to Allah.” Many described hobbies or personal interests, such as “liked drinking a cold beer.” Most have loving families. A few each month are reported dead of heroin overdoses.

One recent death notice that went viral: ‘Faced with the prospect of voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, Mary Anne Noland of Richmond chose, instead, to pass.’

The Legacy.com web site should not be confused with Legacy Family Tree, a popular genealogy program for Windows. The two companies are unrelated.

Legacy.com is available at http://www.legacy.com.

