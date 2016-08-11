Alaska, Colorado, Maine, and New Jersey Join the National Digital Newspaper Program

Four new partners have been added to the National Digital Newspaper Program. The National Endowment for the Humanities has made awards to digitize historic newspapers to the Alaska Division of Libraries, Archives, and Museums; the Colorado Historical Society; the Maine State Library, and Rutgers University in New Jersey. With forty-three states and one territory now participating in the program, NEH is approaching its goal of representing every state and U.S. territory in Chronicling America, the open access database of historic American newspapers maintained by the Library of Congress.
This year, NEH awards have also been issued to state partners in Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, and Texas to continue their contributions to Chronicling America. You can read more about the project at http://goo.gl/SxT0TL.
While happy that the Maine State library obtained this award, my hope is that they can strerch it to enclude the many smaller newspapers from the earlier years , that are at the Folger Library.
I sure wish my local genealogical society (the Fresno County Genealogical Society) had a voice in what papers get included in Chronicling America. The person in charge of California, a librarian at UC Riverside, has the master microfilms of our newspapers, the Fresno Expositor, the Fresno Republican, etc etc, and refuses to consider our repeated entreats to him that Fresno be added to CA. – he has decided that having one paper from Sacramento and nothing between Sac and Low Angeles is ample coverage despite that fact that this means the entire San Joaquin Valley isn’t represented.
Many of the small papers in Cambria county are still not represented in Pennsylvania. The Patton Courier being one of them. It was one of those wonderful papers that publish much information about what people were doing in their communities with so much genealogy information. It was published up through the 70’s.
Fortunately, Colorado started digitizing their newspapers years ago; this should just mean that more issues and more titles will be available.
Maine still isn’t showing as a searchable state, though. Patiently waiting…
