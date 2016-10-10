DNA Detectives Volunteers Help Adoptees Find their Birth Parents

DNA Detectives is a Facebook group run by volunteers who call themselves “search angels” and who help adoptees, sperm donor kids, and others who are hunting for their biological relatives. With more than 24,000 members, DNA Detectives began in February 2015, said CeCe Moore, its founder, which she helps run from San Clemente, Calif. Moore calls herself a genetic genealogist. She consults on the PBS show “Finding Your Roots,” and her company The DNA Detectives works with with the media on stories related to DNA, promoting genetic genealogy education through conferences and seminars.

Thanks to cheaper and more available DNA sequencing technology, and online networks like this Facebook group, it’s easier to do this kind of search than ever. Anyone who wants to find their birth parents, or learn more about their ancestors, no longer has to rely on sperm banks and digging through decades-old obituaries. Digital tools and DNA home testing kits are opening history’s door wider.

You can read a fascinating article about the DNA Detectives in an article by David Silverberg in the Motherboard web site at https://goo.gl/oV3KUe.