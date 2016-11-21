Barnes & Noble $49.99 7″ Nook Tablet

This should be a great gift to gift under the Christmas tree: Barnes & Noble has announced that its new Nook Tablet 7″ will be available on December 9, 2016 and will sell for $49.99. This 7-inch tablet computer should be able to run any Android genealogy app. (See https://goo.gl/gD281U for a list of all the available genealogy apps for Android devices.)
The tablet is a plain-vanilla Android Marshmallow device that will come pre-loaded with Android Nook software and the usual suite of Google Play apps, including the Google Play Store. Unlike its low-cost competitor, the $50 Amazon Fire, the new Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet runs standard, plain-vanilla Android, with Google’s own Play Store built right in.
NOTE: The Amazon Fire tablet runs modified Android and can only download and install a small subset of Android programs; those available on Amazon’s Fire Play Store. I own an Amazon Fire and was very disappointed to discover that it can access only a smaller number of Android genealogy apps; those available at https://goo.gl/aJtKvt.
In contrast, the new Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet should be able to install any of today’s Android genealogy apps.
(It is possible to modify an Amazon Fire and install the full Google Play Store. See https://goo.gl/dowJGw for instructions.)
As you might expect with a $50 device, the new Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer has modest specifications: a 7-inch 171 dots-per-inch 1024 x 600 IPS LCD screen, 8 gigabytes of internal storage, and the capability to plug in up to a 128 gigabyte SecureDigital memory card. (The memory card is not included.) It will include 2 megapixel front and 5 megapixel rear cameras. Even with these modest specifications, the Barnes & Noble tablet computer should be capable of running any of today’s Android genealogy apps.
Of course, the new Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer will also run any of millions of games, word processors, web browsers, 2-way video conferencing apps, health & fitness apps, shopping apps, travel apps, music, social media apps, YouTube and other videos, most ebooks, and a lot more. See https://play.google.com/store/ for the complete list.
At this price, the Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer should be a very popular Christmas present. Of course, you could even “gift” yourself! Several news services are reporting the new tablet is expected to start shipping this week, beginning on Black Friday, November 25. However, I noticed the order page at https://goo.gl/LNdChQ states, “This item will be available on December 9, 2016.”
See https://goo.gl/LNdChQ for further details or to pre-order the tablet. I assume it will also be available in Barnes & Noble stores.
11 Comments
The December date refers to online. The device is available Black Friday in stores.
I don’t see any mention of email capability. Is there any?
Yes. All Android tablets can send and receive email.
Is it possible to text from the Nook? If so, is there a special app it uses?
—> Is it possible to text from the Nook?
The quick answer is “Yes and no.”
OK, so here is a bit more definitive answer:
There have been several versions of the Nook and the specifications vary widely. I will focus only on the new Barnes & Noble $49.99 7″ Nook Tablet.
The 7″ Nook Tablet is a more-or-less standard Android tablet computer. It is not a cell phone and cannot communicate over cellular networks. It can only communicate via wi-fi so it can communicate only when located within wi-fi range. Most wi-fi networks can communicate for about 100 feet to about 300 feet so the Android tablet cannot send and receive text messages everywhere. However, it should work well when using it from home, assuming you have a wi-fi network in your home.
Next, there is no text messaging application installed on the 7″ Nook Tablet at the factory. HOWEVER, if you buy one, there are a dozen or more Android apps that will add text messaging capabilities although they will only work when within range of a wi-fi network. Take a look at these apps: https://goo.gl/yGPnG4
Most of those apps should work on the Barnes & Noble $49.99 7″ Nook Tablet.
I do not see how where I can purchase this now and have it sent to my home. The only option is to pick up in the store. Is that correct ?
LikeLike
—> The only option is to pick up in the store. Is that correct ?
Today, that is correct. On December 9, that will become incorrect.
For web orders, “This item will be available on December 9, 2016.” See https://goo.gl/LNdChQ for ordering information on the web
A friend recently showed me how his cell phone could translate street signs and census records on my computer screen. Could this tablet do that?
LikeLike
—> Could this tablet do that?
Yes, if it is connected to the Internet.
Most cell phones, or at least the so-called “smartphones,” can connect to the Internet through two different methods: (1.) through a wi-fi connection and (2.) through the cellular company’s data network. As a result, smartphones are connected to the Internet almost all the time almost everywhere they go.
However, tablets often are different. A few of the more expensive tablets do have both wi-fi and cellular modems in them and can connect from most anyplace via either network connection. However, the majority of tablets, including the $49.99 Nook tablet from Barnes & Noble, only have wi-fi available and therefore can connect to the Internet only when in range of a wi-fi connection.
If the Barnes & Noble $49.99 7″ Nook Tablet is within range of a wi-fi connection, it will do what you said. However, it won’t work while driving down a highway nor will it work any other time it is not connected via wi-fi.
Good. That’s what I need. I can weed out the google returns by scanning the search returns page. I can still use google translate if I need to but it’s a bit time consuming and I’m getting older every day. It would cut down on the steps I have to take now to read some things. I will say that watching some webinars has helped more than I expected. I sometimes can read enough of it to know whether it relates to what I’m looking for. All those years I told myself German was too hard. Um. Not really.
THANK YOU DICK!!!! I got this for Christmas (I learned long ago to buy my own presents as husband tends to be forgetful) and it is great fun. A little Android tablet that also lets me read books is a wonderful new toy. Thanks for bringing it to my attention – I may even get around to using it for genealogy.
