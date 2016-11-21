Barnes & Noble $49.99 7″ Nook Tablet

This should be a great gift to gift under the Christmas tree: Barnes & Noble has announced that its new Nook Tablet 7″ will be available on December 9, 2016 and will sell for $49.99. This 7-inch tablet computer should be able to run any Android genealogy app. (See https://goo.gl/gD281U for a list of all the available genealogy apps for Android devices.)

The tablet is a plain-vanilla Android Marshmallow device that will come pre-loaded with Android Nook software and the usual suite of Google Play apps, including the Google Play Store. Unlike its low-cost competitor, the $50 Amazon Fire, the new Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet runs standard, plain-vanilla Android, with Google’s own Play Store built right in.

NOTE: The Amazon Fire tablet runs modified Android and can only download and install a small subset of Android programs; those available on Amazon’s Fire Play Store. I own an Amazon Fire and was very disappointed to discover that it can access only a smaller number of Android genealogy apps; those available at https://goo.gl/aJtKvt.

In contrast, the new Barnes & Noble Nook Tablet should be able to install any of today’s Android genealogy apps.

(It is possible to modify an Amazon Fire and install the full Google Play Store. See https://goo.gl/dowJGw for instructions.)

As you might expect with a $50 device, the new Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer has modest specifications: a 7-inch 171 dots-per-inch 1024 x 600 IPS LCD screen, 8 gigabytes of internal storage, and the capability to plug in up to a 128 gigabyte SecureDigital memory card. (The memory card is not included.) It will include 2 megapixel front and 5 megapixel rear cameras. Even with these modest specifications, the Barnes & Noble tablet computer should be capable of running any of today’s Android genealogy apps.

Of course, the new Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer will also run any of millions of games, word processors, web browsers, 2-way video conferencing apps, health & fitness apps, shopping apps, travel apps, music, social media apps, YouTube and other videos, most ebooks, and a lot more. See https://play.google.com/store/ for the complete list.

At this price, the Barnes & Noble Nook tablet computer should be a very popular Christmas present. Of course, you could even “gift” yourself! Several news services are reporting the new tablet is expected to start shipping this week, beginning on Black Friday, November 25. However, I noticed the order page at https://goo.gl/LNdChQ states, “This item will be available on December 9, 2016.”

See https://goo.gl/LNdChQ for further details or to pre-order the tablet. I assume it will also be available in Barnes & Noble stores.