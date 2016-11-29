The Myths About Chromebooks

Yes, I have written often about Chromebooks but my latest article has generated a lot of comments. Permit me at least one more article to answer some frequently-asked-questions…

There are lots of myths concerning the $150-to-$300 Chromebooks. You will hear people say (or write online) “Chromebooks are just a browser” or “Chromebooks don’t work offline” or “Chromebooks don’t perform many tasks” or “Chromebooks aren’t secure” or similar nonsense. Lenovo has a video that dispels those myths.

To be sure, this video is an advertisement for a Lenovo Chromebook ThinkPad 13, one of the higher-end Chromebooks. However, most of the information in the ad applies to ALL Chromebooks and the bit of info that is specific to the Lenovo is obvious.

“Hard drives and desktops? That’s so yesterday!”

Take a look below or at https://9to5google.com/2016/11/28/lenovo-busts-chromebook-myths/