Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

· December 1, 2016 · Online Sites · 3 Comments

There is a lot of political discussion these days about registering aliens who live in the United States. Indeed, one well-known example is the registration and internment of Japanese-Americans during World War 2 as a precedent. However, that was not the first and certainly not the only such registration.

In 1940, the State of Maine’s Governor Lewis O. Barrows issued a proclamation stating that alien residents of Maine were required to register at their local town office. Over the next month, more than 30,000 people registered with their town. Overseen by the Adjutant General, the registrations were then collected by his office at which point the statistical data was extracted to create data sheets. These data sheets can now be viewed online, thanks to the Maine State Library. These documents provide a new resource for genealogists, as well as historians of immigration in Maine.

Of the 35,000 foreign nationals registered in Maine, the vast majority were Canadians. New Brunswickers actually comprised the bulk of these, followed by Québécois(es). These 35,000 adults represented 4% of the state’s population in 1940. Aside from the Canadians, nearly all the other immigrants were of European birth, with only a handful of Chinese, Japanese and Middle-Eastern immigrants in the state in 1940.

You can search the Maine State Library’s Alien Registration records are available at http://digitalmaine.com/alien_reg/.

You might first want to read some background information in an article by James Myall published in the Bangor Daily News at https://goo.gl/veACOE.

My thanks to newsletter reader Terry Mulcahy for telling me about this new online resource.

3 Comments

Roger Newman December 1, 2016 at 6:51 pm

The Federal Government also had such a program in 1940. My Danish grandfather who had been in the United States (Idaho) for 30 years had to register as an alien because he never took out U. S. Citizenship. To get a copy was a little pricey and a 6 month wait.

Anita Brubaker December 1, 2016 at 10:22 pm

Here are some links to other Alien records and indexes (I’ve only included the free ones – there are more via subscription sites.)

United States, Index to Alien Case Files, 1940-2003
https://familysearch.org/search/collection/2540918

Arizona WWI Alien Registration Records
http://www.genesearch.com/genealogy-records/arizona.html

California, San Francisco, World War I Enemy Alien Registration Affidavits, 1918
https://familysearch.org/search/collection/1878523

Iowa 1942-1946, Alien Personal History and Statements, (Record Group 147)
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-statements-iowa.html

Alien Applications for Permission to Depart, 1919-1920, U.S. District Court, District of Kansas
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-departure-applications.html

Registration of alien enemies and alien families: McPherson County, Kansas
https://familysearch.org/search/catalog/2340575

Iron Range Research Center Indexes: Alien Registration of 1918 (Minnesota)
http://www.ironrangeresearchcenter.org/search/

Minnesota 1942-1946, Alien Personal History and Statements, (Record Group 147), Records of the Selective Service System at the National Archives at Kansas City
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-statements-minnesota.html

Missouri 1942-1946, Alien Personal History and Statements, (Record Group 147), Records of the Selective Service System at the National Archives at Kansas City
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-statements-missouri.html

Nebraska 1942-1946, Alien Personal History and Statements, (Record Group 147),
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-statements-nebraska.html

North Dakota, 1942-1946, Alien Personal History and Statements (Record Group 147), Records of the Selective Service System at the National Archives at Kansas City
http://www.archives.gov/kansas-city/finding-aids/alien-statements-north-dakota.html

Aliens’ records, 1802-1906 (Fayette County, Pennsylvania)
https://familysearch.org/search/catalog/408215

Rich Venezia May 21, 2017 at 9:42 pm

Do you know of any other states that had their own alien registration in WWI or WWII, separate from the federal Alien Registration? I know NC did (and those are all digitized).

