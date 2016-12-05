One Year of Unlimited Amazon Cloud Drive Storage for $48 (Down from $60) Today

December 5, 2016

Today seems to be the day for “flash sales” on cloud-based file storage services. (See my other article at http://wp.me/p5Z3-4cY). Amazon announced this morning it is offering UNLIMITED storage space in Amazon Drive for one year for $48, a big reduction from the normal price of $60. However, this is a one-day sale: today only (Monday, December 5). I suspect it is for U.S. customers only although I do not see anything in the announcement about that.

According to the Amazon announcement, “When you upload a file or photo to Amazon Drive, you’re saving a backup copy in Amazon’s secure servers. There’s no limit to how many files you can upload, and we’ll never change or reduce the resolution of your images.”

You must sign up with promo code PRINTS, however.

Details are available at https://goo.gl/v8mBJq.

Disclaimer: As always, my mention of any advertising campaign is not an endorsement of the items on sale or the company making the offer. In some cases, I may not have tried the device or service myself. I simply want to make newsletter readers aware of a potential money saving opportunity.

However, in this case, I am a user of Amazon Drive and am very pleased with the service.

Toponse August 22, 2017 at 2:37 am

Nice Article! Amazon Cloud Drive is the only cloud service which has TRUE unlimited storage. For $60 a year that is an enormous bargain. but they’re no longer offering unlimited storage. Its’ Now 1 Tb Space, no ftp upload and direct access to files. Also many sync problems in software.

What about speed of downloading files from amazon cloud drive. I have a very bad experience.

