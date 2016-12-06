Recommended Reading: Using and Compiling Indexes by Judy Webster

· December 6, 2016 · Genealogy Basics · One Comment

I don’t believe this is a new web site but it is new to me. Judy Webster, a keen family historian, has compiled and published many indexes. She has also been employed by Queensland, Australia, State Archives to help with guidelines and data entry/checking for their indexing projects. Judy has created a web site to share practical tips based on her own experience. If you are interested in using indexes, and especially if you are involved in creating indexes, you need to read Judy’s advice.

Topics on the web site include:

  • How to avoid the traps involved in using indexes.
  • How to compile a good index (advice for individuals, genealogical groups, family history societies, historical societies and local studies librarians who want to index various types of material).
  • How to publish and promote your index.

You can find Judy Webster’s genealogy tips and indexes at: http://www.judywebster.com.au/methods.html.

One Comment

Judy Webster January 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

I didn’t see this blog post until today. Thanks, Dick, for mentioning the advice on my Web site. Happy New Year!

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: