Recommended Reading: Using and Compiling Indexes by Judy Webster

I don’t believe this is a new web site but it is new to me. Judy Webster, a keen family historian, has compiled and published many indexes. She has also been employed by Queensland, Australia, State Archives to help with guidelines and data entry/checking for their indexing projects. Judy has created a web site to share practical tips based on her own experience. If you are interested in using indexes, and especially if you are involved in creating indexes, you need to read Judy’s advice.

Topics on the web site include:

How to avoid the traps involved in using indexes.

How to compile a good index (advice for individuals, genealogical groups, family history societies, historical societies and local studies librarians who want to index various types of material).

How to publish and promote your index.

You can find Judy Webster’s genealogy tips and indexes at: http://www.judywebster.com.au/methods.html.