Troy Irish Genealogy Society Adds a new Database online: St. Agnes Cemetery

The very busy folks at the Troy (New York) Irish Genealogy Society have added still another database to the society’s online web site: the Lot Sale Book records of St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, New York.

This new data base covers lot purchases in St. Agnes from 1867 to 1922 and lists 6,063 names. To see these records on the TIGS website, – www.troyirish.com – click on PROJECTS and then under CEMETERIES click on ST. AGNES CEMETERY, MENANDS, NY – LOT SALE BOOK – 1867-1922

In addition to the names of the lot purchasers, other data reported may include certificate number of purchase and date, date of deed to lot, purchase price, lot number, plot number and square feet of lot.

This new series of records will be of especial interest to researchers of the early Irish immigrant families to the Albany and surrounding area. A quick review of the surnames in the Lot Sale book show an overwhelming number of Irish surnames as the early purchasers of lots in the then newly opened St. Agnes Cemetery.

Many of the lot purchases were joint purchases by individuals with different surnames which MAY be an indication of a family relationship.