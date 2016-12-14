Updates to the AncestorSearch & Historical U.S. County Maps Research Tools

Randy Majors has created a research tool for genealogists called AncestorSearch, which creates a Google search optimized for genealogy searches. You can now filter on Marriages, Births and Deaths (or all three!) by checking the corresponding boxes at www.randymajors.com/p/ancestorsearch.html.

You can get a preview sample of your search results as you type by checking the “Show sample of search results as I type” checkbox. This is useful if you want to quickly test alternate name spellings, locations, etc to see how they may impact your search results. When you do that, the sample of results appear on the right side of the page.

Randy also made some performance improvements which should make the tool a bit quicker and more responsive to use.

You can read about the enhancements in Randy’s blog at: www.randymajors.com/2016/12/user-suggested-enhancements-to.html.

For genealogists researching in the US, Randy also made updates to his Historical U.S. County Boundaries mapping tool. Randy recently added more features to this tool. With one click, you can see a timeline of every county, state and country for any U.S. location. Just type in an address or city in the box at www.randymajors.com/p/maps.html, type a year as late as 2000, then click Go! County boundaries as of your chosen year will appear. Check the box just below the map to then see a timeline chronology of every county boundary change for your chosen location.

You can read about these enhancements in Randy’s blog at: www.randymajors.com/2016/12/history-buffs-with-one-click-see.html.