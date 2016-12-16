The Ancestry Blog has republished an article by Beau Sharbrough that originally appeared years ago in Ancestry Magazine. It describes the invention of margarine and its influence on the lives of our ancestors. I suspect that many readers of this newsletter are unaware of the controversies surrounding margarine, originally called “oliomargarine.”

I particularly enjoyed Beau’s words:

“Making butter wasn’t a simple task. First, someone would have to milk the cow. Then the milk would sit in pans, the wife would skim the cream off the top, and the cream would go into the churn. A good housewife would force her sons to work the churn. When those boys grew into men, they never doubted how much work being a housewife was—from beginning to end, it might take 45 minutes to make butter from cream.”

As a young child living on a family farm, I spent many hours turning the handle on the butter churn, despite my objections to my mother. She stated that it was “my duty.” I never really understood that statement until I read Beau’s article.

If you want to see what affected your ancestors’ every day lives, read Beau Sharbrough’s article, Buttering Our Toast, at https://blogs.ancestry.com/ancestry/2016/12/16/buttering-our-toast/.

And to think I now only eat a vegan substitute for margarine while margarine itself is a substitute for butter…