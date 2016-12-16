New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

Over 285,000 new records are available to search this Findmypast Friday including;

British Army discharges, 60th Foot 1854-1880

Containing over 10,000 records, British Army discharges, 60th Foot 1854-1880, will allow you to find out if your ancestor served in the King’s Royal Rifle Corps. This collection of discharge records will allow you to uncover their service number, rank, and the reason for their discharge. The 60th Regiment of Foot saw action in the Seven Years War, Napoleonic Wars, and Peninsular War. They have served in India, Burma, Afghanistan, China, and South Africa. The men found in these records most likely fought in The Indian Mutiny (1857-1859), in Canada during the Fenian raids (1866-1867), and The Zulu War (1879).

Middlesex War Memorials

Middlesex War Memorials contains over 21,000 transcripts of memorials from over 40 parishes across the English county of Middlesex. The collection lists the names of soldiers who died while on active service between 1845 and 1998 and covers 13 conflicts. Each record will provide you with a transcript of the individual entry from the war memorial, as well as a full transcript of all the names that appeared alongside your ancestor. Each transcript will reveal the conflict they served in, where and when they were killed, a brief description and any additional notes. Transcripts also include links from the West Middlesex Family History Society providing greater detail about the memorial such as the memorial’s location and explanations of abbreviations.

Queensland Passports Index 1915-1925

The Queensland Passports Index 1915-1925 is an index of passport registers containing over 13,000 names. The original registers were compiled by the Collector of Customs, Brisbane, and are currently held by the National Archives of Australia. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal the year the record was taken, your ancestor’s address, the date they applied for or renewed a passport and where their intended destination. Depending on the period covered, the registers themselves may include additional information such as passport numbers, warrant numbers, remarks and additional dates associated with the issuing of passports, and occupations. Remarks may include details about soldiers returning home from the Great War.

New South Wales 1841 Census

Explore the only surviving records from the 1841 census of New South Wales. Containing just under 11,000 names, this collection includes both fully searchable transcripts and scanned images of the original household returns, affidavit forms, and abstracts of returns that will allow you to discover where your ancestors were living in 1841. Images of the original forms may occasionally provide you with additional information or insight such as your ancestor’s religion, occupation, or civil condition. The amount of information included will vary depending on the type of document.

Britain, Histories & Reference Guides

Over 13,000 records have been added to our collection of British Histories and Reference Guides. The collection consists of 65 volumes on genealogy, heraldry, palaeography, geography, and more. The details gleaned from these titles will provide you with the contextual information you need to create full profiles of your ancestors and the lives they led. They will add quality to your family history and your overall understanding of British genealogy.

The subject matter varies greatly in this large collection of publications. A full list of all titles included can be found at the bottom of the search page.