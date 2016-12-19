Listen to “Twice Removed,” a Family History Podcast hosted by A.J. Jacobs

A.J. Jacobs is a well-known author who has been mentioned before numerous times in this newsletter. See https://goo.gl/X5de4Z for the past articles about him. He was the host of the world’s largest family reunion, the bestselling author of “The Year of Living Biblically,” in which he attempted to follow the literal words of the Bible for a year, and “Drop Dead Healthy,” where he tried out every diet plan and workout. Now he has a new venture and it looks like and sounds like a good one.

“Twice Removed” is a podcast that is described as sort of like “Finding Your Roots” with a mystery twist. In each episode, A.J. Jacobs takes a well-known figure and tells each about their most interesting ancestors and relatives. And at the end, he reveals how each guest is related to a mystery guest, and then introduces them live in the studio. (It could be a hero of theirs, an old boss, a mentor, etc.)

I listened to the first episode and was delighted to learn that Jacobs found criminals amongst the guest’s ancestors. Not small-time crooks, but true Chicago gangsters.

So far, “Twice Removed” is number 13 on the top podcast chart on iTunes and that is amongst some heavy competition! I don’t have any figures to back up my belief but I suspect that “Twice Removed” is already the most popular genealogy podcast in the world and that is after only one episode! Proof or not, I cannot think of any other genealogy podcast that is higher than number 13 on the top podcast chart on iTunes.

“Twice Removed” is professionally produced. The first full episode is a bit more than one hour long and I suspect subsequent podcasts will be about the same length.

To listen to “Twice Removed” or to download it to your podcast player, go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id1182594071.