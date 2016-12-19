Looking for Relatives of World War II Purple Heart and Silver Star Recipient Robert Entzminger

This a strange story: Goodwill is looking for the family of a man whose war medals were donated to Goodwill. I would think genealogists should be especially good at this sort of detective work. Can you help?

Goodwill employees recently were sorting through bags of donated material when they were surprised to discover Silver Star for heroism and a Purple Heart for wounds received on the battlefield, In this case, the medals’ recipient died of his woulds.

The name of the medals was that of Robert Entzminger. The folks at Goodwill quickly researched that name and found that Entzminger was a U.S. Army second lieutenant killed fighting in Belgium during World War II. Crossfire caught him on his third day in battle. Entzminger attended Clemson University, but little else is known about him or who his closest family or friends might be.

Goodwill would like to return the medals to Entzminger’s family. Can you help?

A news story and video on the NBCwashington.com web site at https://goo.gl/5RyKn9 will provide the background information.