Pass on your Passwords, or your Family’s Digital Memories will Die With You

With so many of our memories now held in digital form – from music to photographs and even local newspaper stories featuring our children’s achievements – families are in danger of losing their shared history. Now funeral directors are warning that the death of someone in the digital age can lead to the loss of irreplaceable memories.

All funeral directors who are members of the Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) are being sent copies of a new booklet to give to members of the public that includes advice on safeguarding their ‘digital legacy’. You can read more about preserving your family’s ‘digital legacy’ in an article by Patrick Sawer in The Telegraph at https://goo.gl/HdWtwj.

My thanks to newsletter reader John Rees for telling me about the article.