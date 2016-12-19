Pass on your Passwords, or your Family’s Digital Memories will Die With You

· December 19, 2016 · Current Affairs · One Comment

With so many of our memories now held in digital form – from music to photographs and even local newspaper stories featuring our children’s achievements – families are in danger of losing their shared history. Now funeral directors are warning that the death of someone in the digital age can lead to the loss of irreplaceable memories.

All funeral directors who are members of the Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) are being sent copies of a new booklet to give to members of the public that includes advice on safeguarding their ‘digital legacy’. You can read more about preserving your family’s ‘digital legacy’ in an article by Patrick Sawer in The Telegraph at https://goo.gl/HdWtwj.

My thanks to newsletter reader John Rees for telling me about the article.

One Comment

Lbb December 20, 2016 at 10:28 am

What a wake-up call. I’m the executor/trustee of my sister’s estate and she died a few months ago. Luckily for me she was “old school” and got everything in paper format. If she was dealing strictly on-line, and did not leave clear notes and passwords I would have NO way of knowing where to look for anything. All MY banking, etc. is done on-line….so I will now keep meticulous records of everything so my son and heir won’t be burdened when the time comes.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: