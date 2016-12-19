Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) The Paperless Genealogist
Converting My Personal Library to Digital
The Best Portable Scanner
Free Genealogy Books on The Internet Archive
How NOT to Clean a Tombstone for Photography!
Stanley Diamond has been Awarded the Meritorious Service Medal of Canada
Buttering Our Toast
“All in the Family”: Australian Woman Finds Out her Fiancé is Actually her Half Brother
“Shame and Scandal in the Family”
Incline Software Releases Ancestral Quest 15
Announcing the Release of TreeView version 2
Troy Irish Genealogy Society Adds a new Database online: St. Agnes Cemetery
New Historic Records on FamilySearch, Week of December 12, 2016
Online Map Guides You On an Epic Tour of Nearly 50,000 U.S. Historic Sites
Updates to the AncestorSearch & Historical U.S. County Maps Research Tools
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Society of Genealogists publishes Genealogists Magazine on DVD
Nominations Now Being Accepted – Fellow of the National Genealogical Society (FNGS)
Historic Papers Found in a Trash Bin to be Donated to the Irish State
Irishman Dies from Stubbornness, Whiskey
