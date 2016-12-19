The Forces War Records Military Genealogy Website is Offering a Membership Discount for the Holidays

· December 19, 2016 · Online Sites · 2 Comments

forceswarrecordsFrom the 26th to the end of 29th December, Forces War Records (based in the U.K.) is offering a 50% discount on membership – less than £25 for the year, or less than £5 for a month (use code XMAS50), plus a free download ‘Getting Started’, a unique set of tutorials and information to help with genealogy tree building.

Forces War Records’ military specialists will be on tap over the Christmas period to help with commonly asked questions such as:

“Why can’t I find WW2 records?”

“Was my ancestor injured and if so which hospital would he have been in?”

“Which medals might my ancestor have been awarded?”

“I know which regiment he was in but where did he serve?”

“I’d like to find where my ancestor is buried, can you help me?”

Ex-forces forum site membership discount

27th to end of 30th December:

Forces Reunited is the sister site of Forces War Records, is offering 1 year’s membership for just £5 (use code 9900). The largest online community of ex-forces with over 1 million members, has also reached a milestone of 15 years.

2 Comments

Debbie Sullivan December 21, 2016 at 3:51 pm

Is there anywhere on the Forces War Record site that lists what records and areas they cover?

