Eat Like Your Ancestors: Why You Should Forget Superfood Fads and Follow a Traditional Diet

One author suggests you should eat like your great-great-great-great-grandparents did.
NOTE: I am not advocating this diet. In fact, it contradicts my experience as a vegan over the past four years and I am not about to change. However, the article does present some interesting points and is offered here as something to think about.
Stephen Le has just published a book, 100 Million Years Of Food: What Our Ancestors Ate and Why It Matters Today. Le claims we’re not actually consuming more calories than our predecessors, despite common belief. Rather than eating less or exercising more, Le believes the key to health is eating like your ancestors. He champions traditional diets and argues that we should be looking to our genetic and cultural history when deciding what to eat.
Forget foodie fads and so-called superfoods, Le suggests we should be consuming the simple fare of our great-great-great-great-grandparents, whether that’s meat and potatoes or vegetables with rice. So instead of asking for the latest healthy cookery book, it might be worth taking a look at your grandparents’ cookbook and making the recipes handed down to them over the years.
And as for vegetables, Le points out that they became part of our diets late – even after meat and dairy – because they contain toxins.
You can read more in an article by Rachel Hosie in the Independent at https://goo.gl/ykXRcq.
4 Comments
What a hoot! No mention of the quality of food long ago – they’re organic unlike today’s most food having been contaminated with pesticides and whatnot. It’s a battle against unfit foods nowadays.
LikeLike
You would have to grow everything. I mean everything and do it organically. All the GMO and hybrids that we have now are nothing like what they had then.
LikeLike
Eating vegan hijacks our body. What a misleading statement to put it mildly. We are vegans and have been for years and haven’t noticed that we are suffering any. What made anyone believe the body was designed for the consumption of dead animals?
I wish I could recall the stats of how much more food could be produced if it weren’t employed to feed cattle. And the methane produced by cows!!
I’m not on a crusade to deprive meat eaters of what they choose to eat.
LikeLike
One big problem with fruits is that they have been bred to have high sugar content for years. If you taste wild fruit that monkeys and apes eat, it is very different and almost inedible.
LikeLike