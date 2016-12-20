Eat Like Your Ancestors: Why You Should Forget Superfood Fads and Follow a Traditional Diet

One author suggests you should eat like your great-great-great-great-grandparents did.

NOTE: I am not advocating this diet. In fact, it contradicts my experience as a vegan over the past four years and I am not about to change. However, the article does present some interesting points and is offered here as something to think about.

Stephen Le has just published a book, 100 Million Years Of Food: What Our Ancestors Ate and Why It Matters Today. Le claims we’re not actually consuming more calories than our predecessors, despite common belief. Rather than eating less or exercising more, Le believes the key to health is eating like your ancestors. He champions traditional diets and argues that we should be looking to our genetic and cultural history when deciding what to eat.

Forget foodie fads and so-called superfoods, Le suggests we should be consuming the simple fare of our great-great-great-great-grandparents, whether that’s meat and potatoes or vegetables with rice. So instead of asking for the latest healthy cookery book, it might be worth taking a look at your grandparents’ cookbook and making the recipes handed down to them over the years.

And as for vegetables, Le points out that they became part of our diets late – even after meat and dairy – because they contain toxins.

You can read more in an article by Rachel Hosie in the Independent at https://goo.gl/ykXRcq.