Gramps 4.2.5 Released

· December 20, 2016 · Software · No Comments

Gramps is a FREE genealogy program available for Linux and UNIX-like operating systems as well as for Windows and Macintosh. It is an impressive program, both intuitive for hobbyists and feature-complete for professional genealogists. Not bad for a free program! Gramps is a community project, created, developed and governed by genealogists.

gramps

Gramps version 4.2.5 has just been released. It is a maintenance release, meaning it has numerous bug fixes but no major new functionality added. It is available now for Linux and the versions for other operating systems probably will be added soon. You can learn more about Gramps at https://gramps-project.org/ while the list of changes in version 4.2.5 may be found at https://gramps-project.org/2016/12/gramps-4-2-5-released/. The users manual may be found in an online wiki at https://gramps-project.org/wiki/index.php?title=Main_page.

