The State Archives of North Carolina Troop Returns Collection is now Complete

According to a blog post by Olivia Carlisle, Digitization Archivist at the State Archives of North Carolina, “The Troop Returns Digital Collection is now complete via the North Carolina Digital Collections. This collection includes lists, returns, records of prisoners, and records of draftees, from 1747 to 1893. The majority of records are from the Revolutionary War North Carolina Continental Line. Records dated after the Revolutionary War primarily deal with the county and state militia troops.”

Militia records generally include the names of the officers and soldiers, and are usually organized by district or county. Continental Line records include field returns, general returns, draft records and enlistment records. These may be organized by military unit or location. When available, the commanding officers’ name is included in the item description and is searchable in the collection.

For more information on how the Troop Returns are organized and what may be included please see the first blog post on the collection at https://ncarchives.wordpress.com/2016/10/19/troop-returns-digital-collection/, or consult the digital collection landing page at http://digital.ncdcr.gov/cdm/home/collections/troop-returns. To view the items in the collection in a list format, please see the Troop Returns finding aid at http://archives.ncdcr.gov/Portals/3/PDF/findingaids/pdf/MilColl_TroopReturns.pdf.