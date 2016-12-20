The State Archives of North Carolina Troop Returns Collection is now Complete

· December 20, 2016 · Online Sites · No Comments

According to a blog post by Olivia Carlisle, Digitization Archivist at the State Archives of North Carolina, “The Troop Returns Digital Collection is now complete via the North Carolina Digital Collections. This collection includes lists, returns, records of prisoners, and records of draftees, from 1747 to 1893. The majority of records are from the Revolutionary War North Carolina Continental Line. Records dated after the Revolutionary War primarily deal with the county and state militia troops.”

Militia records generally include the names of the officers and soldiers, and are usually organized by district or county. Continental Line records include field returns, general returns, draft records and enlistment records. These may be organized by military unit or location. When available, the commanding officers’ name is included in the item description and is searchable in the collection.

For more information on how the Troop Returns are organized and what may be included please see the first blog post on the collection at https://ncarchives.wordpress.com/2016/10/19/troop-returns-digital-collection/, or consult the digital collection landing page at http://digital.ncdcr.gov/cdm/home/collections/troop-returns. To view the items in the collection in a list format, please see the Troop Returns finding aid at http://archives.ncdcr.gov/Portals/3/PDF/findingaids/pdf/MilColl_TroopReturns.pdf.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: