A Christmas Request, Answered a Century Later

· December 21, 2016 · Current Affairs · 3 Comments

This is a Christmas story with just a tiny genealogy twist. At least, it involves family.

Mary McGahan was buried in Mount St. Mary Cemetery in Flushing, Queens, New York 37 years ago. Sadly, her name was never added to the tombstone, apparently because her family could not afford the stonecutter’s fee.

By a strange twist of fate, a stranger who never knew Mary or her family found a poignant letter to Santa in the fireplace of his Hell’s Kitchen apartment 17 years ago. It had been written by Mary nearly a century earlier, when she lived as a child in the same apartment, and became the impetus for an article in The New York Times a year ago about serendipity and Christmas.

The story that follows will restore or increase your Christmas spirit. You can read it in an article by Corey Kilgannon in the New York Times at https://goo.gl/XzXeIE.

My thanks to newsletter reader Barbara Sontz for telling me about the article.

3 Comments

Leonard McCown December 21, 2016 at 4:36 pm

Great Christmas season story. Easy to get involved in a story like this of someone you never knew.

djk1936 December 21, 2016 at 10:16 pm

Wonderful news item. Does show that there still some folks out in the world who care about others and when able will right a wrong or bring to a concllusion corrective action
their own.

Carol December 22, 2016 at 7:36 am

Heartwarming! Thank you for sharing.

