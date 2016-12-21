MyHeritage Adds New York City Marriages, 1950-1995, Online

The following is from the MyHeritage Blog:

We’re happy to announce that over 6 million records from the New York City Marriages collection, are now online! The index includes given names and surnames of both bride and groom, the year of the license application, and the license number for over 3 million marriage licenses filed at the New York City Clerk Offices in the five boroughs from 1950 to 1995.

This collection has been indexed by the non-for-profit organization Reclaim the Records. Led by Brooke Schreier Ganz, and staffed with genealogists, historians, researchers, and open government advocates, this group works tirelessly to get public data released into the public domain.

Marriage records are an important part of an individual’s vital records, and they can be essential for genealogical research. Not only do they offer information about the bride, the groom, and their residence when the marriage occurred, but they often contain additional information such as birth dates, birthplaces, occupations, and whether either partner was single, widowed, or divorced at the time of the marriage. Often a marriage license will also contain information about the parents of the couple, including their names and birthplaces.

We’ve searched this collection to bring you some interesting examples:

In this collection, we were able to locate Rowan Atkinson’s marriage record.



Marriage record of Rowan Atkinson, from New York City Marriages 1950-1995.

We also found a record for Robert DeNiro’s first marriage to Diahnne Abbott in 1976.



Marriage record of Robert DeNiro, from New York City Marriages 1950-1995.

Marriage records are extremely valuable because of the wealth of genealogical content contained. We invite you to search the Index to New York City marriage records, 1950-1995 to see what you discover.

We look forward to hearing about your new family history discoveries!

The MyHeritage Team