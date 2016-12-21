Nominations Now Being Accepted for the NGS Distinguished Service Award

The following announcement was written by the National Genealogical Society:

Nominations Now Being Accepted – Distinguished Service Award

This post continues a periodic series where we, at NGS, highlight the various competitions (15 December deadline) and awards (31 January) where nominations are sought in order to recognize excellence. The winners will be announced at the annual NGS Family History Conference, 10-13 May 2017.

The Distinguished Service Award

Deadline for Submissions—31 January Annually

To recognize dedication to the work of the National Genealogical Society.

Criteria

A nominee must have been a member of NGS for at least one year when nominated. This award may be presented to an individual more than once.

Nomination for Distinguished Service Award

Electronic submissions are encouraged.

Nomination Form (PDF 193KB)

Mail to:

NGS Awards Committee

National Genealogical Society

3108 Columbia Pike, Suite 300

Arlington, Virginia 22204-4370 USA

or

electronically to awards@ngsgenealogy.org

Include “NGS Award” in the Subject line of your message.

E-mail contact information is required for all submissions.

Questions? Contact the NGS Awards Chair at awards@ngsgenealogy.org.