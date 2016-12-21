Nominations Now Being Accepted for the NGS Distinguished Service Award

The following announcement was written by the National Genealogical Society:
Nominations Now Being Accepted – Distinguished Service Award
This post continues a periodic series where we, at NGS, highlight the various competitions (15 December deadline) and awards (31 January) where nominations are sought in order to recognize excellence. The winners will be announced at the annual NGS Family History Conference, 10-13 May 2017.
The Distinguished Service Award
Deadline for Submissions—31 January Annually
To recognize dedication to the work of the National Genealogical Society.
Criteria
A nominee must have been a member of NGS for at least one year when nominated. This award may be presented to an individual more than once.
Nomination for Distinguished Service Award
Electronic submissions are encouraged.
Nomination Form (PDF 193KB)
Mail to:
NGS Awards Committee
National Genealogical Society
3108 Columbia Pike, Suite 300
Arlington, Virginia 22204-4370 USA
or
electronically to awards@ngsgenealogy.org
Include “NGS Award” in the Subject line of your message.
E-mail contact information is required for all submissions.
Questions? Contact the NGS Awards Chair at awards@ngsgenealogy.org.
Recent Comments