North Carolina Lawmakers Renege On Deal To Repeal Hb2 ‘In Full’

· December 21, 2016 · Legal Affairs · 5 Comments

This is a follow-up to an article I posted two days ago, Incoming North Carolina Governor Vows Repeal of Controversial LGBT Law, Thereby Avoiding Controversy over the National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference. That article is available at: https://goo.gl/tDMYab. It seems that North Carolina lawmakers came up with a plan to repeal the anti-LGBT law HB2, as promised. The only problem with their plan is that it does not entirely repeal HB2.

It is a convoluted story. You can read the details in an article in The Washington Post at https://goo.gl/pccrej.

5 Comments

Mary December 21, 2016 at 10:12 pm

How is this related to genealogy?

    Dick Eastman December 21, 2016 at 10:53 pm

    —> How is this related to genealogy?

    Many companies and organizations are canceling events that were scheduled to be held in North Carolina because of the controversial law that discriminates against LGBTQ citizens and visitors to the state. (LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (and/or questioning) individuals/identities.) Those canceling include the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games, the Atlantic Coast Conference football game, concerts by Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Cyndi Lauper, Ringo Starr, Boston, Duran Duran, shows by Cirque du Soleil, the conference of the Community Transportation Association of America (1,000 attendees were expected), the Southern Sociological Society, and more.

    Also, several companies have canceled plans to expand in North Carolina because of concerns about how their employees would be treated.

    See my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2016/09/22/north-carolinas-anti-lgbtq-law-will-cost-the-state-more-than-395-million-and-even-affects-genealogy-conferences/ for further details.

    The National Genealogical Conference scheduled to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina WILL be held as scheduled in 2017 but the organizers have advised “The [National Genealogical Society’s] Board respects the individual right of every NGS member to act as he or she deems proper with regard to the North Carolina law or to attending or speaking at the 2017 conference.” See http://www.ngsgenealogy.org/cs/pressroom/ngs_concern for the complete statement.

    A number of NGS members have decided to not attend the 2017 NGS conference because of concerns about discrimination.

    As such, the legislative actions have a direct bearing on the second-largest genealogy event to be held in North America: the NGS conference scheduled to be held in Raleigh, North Carolina. This event typically draws 1,500 to 1,800 genealogists most years although attendance probably will be down this year because of this controversy.

    Since this controversy has a direct impact on the second-largest genealogy event to be held in North America, it is a genealogy-related issue.

karstmd December 21, 2016 at 10:32 pm

Thanks again for the update. This is a neutral statement and no further political commentary will be coming from me on this string unless someone just cannot restrain themselves. I would hope others just take this as news of the reasons a meeting of genealogists has been effected….and leave it at that.

Bruce December 22, 2016 at 7:35 am

I am disappointed. Like, Mary, my first question was “What does this have to do with genealogy?” While the original article was a neutral statement, your reply was a blatant political statement.

