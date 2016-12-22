A Possible Location for Arthur’s Camelot has been Identified

Here is a bit of news about history: the quest to find King Arthur’s Camelot has puzzled and intrigued scholars and fans for a thousand years. Now, the search may finally be over.
A retired Bangor University English Literature Professor has revealed what he believes to be the location of Arthur’s Camelot- and it turns out to be a small Roman fort at Slack, outside Huddersfield. In Roman times, the fort was called Camulodunum, which means “the fort of the god Camul”. Over the years, well-recognized linguistic processes would have reduced Camulodunum to Camelot.
The full story may be found in an article in the Bangor University web site at https://goo.gl/wHkaPA.
My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about the story.
3 Comments
This is the one mentioned
http://www.examiner.co.uk/lifestyle/nostalgia/amazing-image-shows-just-roman-7074371
LikeLike
David Carroll’s Theory
Recently, David F. Carroll has made his book Arturius — A Quest for Camelot available for free download on the Internet. (http://kingarthurlegend.com/)
This book makes a strong case that Arthur was the son of King Aidan the Treacherous, who ruled near Manau Gododdin, in the South of present-day Scotland. (Aidan’s paternal ancestry was Gaelic Scots, but his mother and wife were both Brythonic, so it isn’t farfetched to think of him as a Brythonic leader.) Mr. Carroll apparently succeeds in identifying places and persons in the legends, including Camelot, Camallan, Avalon, Guinevere, Morgan, Mordred, and Merlin.
I can’t summarize all of Carroll’s book, but will mention a few of his ideas:
No early document describes Arthur as “King” but rather as “Dux Bellorum,” a Latin word meaning military commander-in-chief.
The oddity that a King’s son would be military commander instead of his father is explained by strong evidence that King Aidan had retired to monastic life.
Arthur’s sword Excalibur might be derived from the Gaelic word Calgbhior (“sword point”). Gaelic was never spoken in Wales or England, but would naturally have been used if Arthur was a Prince of Scots. Arthur’s spear also had a Gaelic name.
A 7th-century Scottish history mentions Arturius, son of King Aidan. An 8th-century history describes Arthur as a warrior in the region of Manau Gododdin.
Antonine Vallum is a Roman fortress in Manau Gododdin, which locals called Camelon or Camelot.
The Battle of Camallan, where Arthur and Mordred killed each other, has controversial location and date. Camallan may have been the crooked Allan River in Scotland. (Camallan means “crooked Allan”). That river had an island with the name of Invalon (“Avalon” ?). The battle’s date may have been 582 A.D., the date of the historic Battle of Manau where Scottish history shows Arturius dying. This date, half a century later than in Monmouth’s story, solves some chronological problems in that legend.
There is a “Round Table” in Stirling, Scotland. (Today it is called King’s Knot.)
If the son of Aidan MacGabran, a King of Scots Dalriada, was indeed the famous warrior Arthur, it will answer two otherwise very puzzling questions:
Q: Welsh chronicles make it clear Arthur was an historic person, so why are the place-names unidentifiable?
A: Strathclyde had ceased to be part of the Briton dominion, so naturally names changed, and memories become blurred.
Q: Why do the Scots, traditional enemies of Britons, claim Arthur as their own hero? (In Campbell tradition, he’s even their progenitor.)
A: Although 3 of Arturius MacAedan’s 4 grandparents were Britons, he was a Prince of Scots. Most of Strathclyde’s subjects and allies were Britons in King Aidan’s time, so Arturius was easily revered by both nations.
from: http://fabpedigree.com/camelot.htm
LikeLike
There was a recent TV show about similar archeological finds, on the Travel Channel. http://www.travelchannel.com/shows/expedition-unknown/video/the-quest-for-king-arthur. Doesn’t seem to be the same person, but really quite fascinating!
LikeLike