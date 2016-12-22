A Possible Location for Arthur’s Camelot has been Identified

Here is a bit of news about history: the quest to find King Arthur’s Camelot has puzzled and intrigued scholars and fans for a thousand years. Now, the search may finally be over.

A retired Bangor University English Literature Professor has revealed what he believes to be the location of Arthur’s Camelot- and it turns out to be a small Roman fort at Slack, outside Huddersfield. In Roman times, the fort was called Camulodunum, which means “the fort of the god Camul”. Over the years, well-recognized linguistic processes would have reduced Camulodunum to Camelot.

The full story may be found in an article in the Bangor University web site at https://goo.gl/wHkaPA.

My thanks to newsletter reader Ernest Thode for telling me about the story.